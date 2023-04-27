Cyber ​​attacks in Austria are becoming more and more professional

The number of attacks is at a similar level compared to last year, but defense is proving to be increasingly difficult, according to the latest “Cyber ​​Security Report” by Deloitte and Sora.

In Austria, cyber attacks have increased in “quality”, as the Cyber ​​Security Report 2023 by Deloitte and Sora shows. The number of attacks is at a similar level compared to last year, but the defense is proving to be increasingly difficult. According to a survey, almost half of the companies (47 percent) have not implemented risk management or taken any measures, said Karin Mair from Deloitte Austria.

According to the current Cyber ​​Security Report, 350 medium-sized and large companies were surveyed by telephone. The companies are trying to arm themselves with preventive measures. According to Georg Schwondra from Deloitte Austria, cyber attackers can remain in the company’s internal network for a longer period of time. These are “silent” and can access highly sensitive data or backups unnoticed. The possibilities of antivirus software and firewalls can help. According to the report, 20 percent of the companies want to “focus on this in the future”. Internal IT departments or the involvement of external experts are supported by 17 percent.

Investment requirements for contingency plans

“Companies are still pursuing a cyber security strategy based on prevention,” says Schwondra. In view of the increasing professionalism of the attacks, however, “clear plans on how to react if the worst comes to the worst” are also necessary.

According to the report, external factors also have an impact on the situation. The war of aggression in Ukraine affects 57 percent of companies. “The war of aggression against Ukraine has exacerbated the cyber security situation. There are no ‘national borders’ on the Internet. If a war breaks out, it can easily hit a company,” warns Schwondra. The shortage of IT specialists is also causing problems for 38 percent of companies.

(WHAT)