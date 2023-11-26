Cyber ​​Monday tips: This is how you can save money

Our tips will help you save money on Cyber ​​Monday. Business Insider

On November 27, 2023 you can look forward to one of the most important shopping events of the year: Cyber ​​Monday.

Bargain Day always takes place on the Monday after Black Friday and focuses entirely on online trading.

With these eight tips you will be perfectly prepared for Cyber ​​Monday*.

Cyber ​​Monday* is, alongside Black Friday, one of the most important dates of the year for bargain hunters and online retailers. In 2023, the shopping event will take place on November 27th. In fact, Cyber ​​Monday is (just) the better day for deals compared to Black Friday. An analysis by Honey, a browser extension that automatically searches online shops for discount offers, showed that Honey users saved an average of 21 percent on Cyber ​​Monday. On Black Friday it was only 18.5 percent.

Cyber ​​Monday tips: How to save money and stress

Since Cyber ​​Monday is now one of the biggest shopping days of the year, the many deals and offers can quickly become confusing. The result: bad purchases, missed discounts and frustration. To protect you from this, we have collected the eight most important tips for Cyber ​​Monday to help you shop in peace and not miss out on any bargains.

1. Tip for Cyber ​​Monday: Make a list

Lists are perfect for sorting thoughts and ideas. You should also take advantage of this on Cyber ​​Monday and create a list in which you write gift ideas (Christmas is just around the corner) and the name of the person you want to get the gift for. This way you avoid buying three gifts for your mother but none for your boyfriend or girlfriend.

And even if you want to score bargains for yourself on Cyber ​​Monday, it’s worth making a list. This way you can search specifically for the best deals for your desired products and not waste any time.

2nd tip: Fill your shopping cart in advance

While you are creating your shopping list, you can also put the products you want in your shopping cart or add them to your shopping list so that you don’t have to spend a long time looking for them on Cyber ​​Monday.

3. Cyber ​​Monday Tip: Compare prices

You can find particularly good deals by comparing prices on comparison portals such as Idealo*. You will always be shown the cheapest offer there. So even if you have found a supposedly good deal on a product, you should check the competition’s prices again using a price comparison portal.

4. Tip for Cyber ​​Monday: Watch out for additional costs

Sometimes what you see isn’t necessarily what you get. Shipping or handling fees can double the cost of an inexpensive product. So keep in mind that the attractive price on the website may not include these additional costs and the websites may only disclose these fees after the item is already in your shopping cart.

5. Tip: Timing is everything

Some of the best Cyber ​​Monday deals are extremely limited. This means you should be at the front of the virtual queue to take advantage of the deal and save money. So it’s best to look for signs of limited quantities and check the website to find out when sales start. If you don’t start looking for deals until Monday at 2 p.m., you’ll probably miss out on the best offers.

6. Cyber ​​Monday Tip: Don’t let yourself be distracted by unnecessary deals

Your mission on Cyber ​​Monday is to get the products you need or want to give as a bargain, not to save money on things you don’t need and will never use. So when you’re shopping, you should ask yourself whether you really need that DVD box for your favorite series (that you stream anyway) or that memory card reader for your camera (that you rarely use because you mainly take photos with your smartphone). Just because something is on sale doesn’t mean you should buy it.

7. Tip for Cyber ​​Monday: Subscribe to our newsletter

Because many shops offer additional discounts for new customers, it is worth subscribing to the newsletter before Cyber ​​Monday. This means you get, for example, ten percent off your first purchase or other benefits. In addition, as a newsletter subscriber you will always be informed about the best deals. This way you won’t miss any of the bargains.

8. Tip: Become a member of customer programs

Customer programs like Amazon Prime* can also help you save money on Cyber ​​Monday. There are not only benefits such as free deliveries, but also exclusive offers that are only valid for members.

Our tip: Most paid customer programs offer a free trial period, so you don’t necessarily have to spend money to become a member.

These shops will be taking part in Cyber ​​Monday 2023

More Cyber ​​Monday offers

