The decision to establish the new Federal Office for Cyber ​​Security is politically motivated. This is not a good sign for IT security. Because the reservations in the industry are great.

Was able to prevail against Ueli Maurer: In the future, Defense Minister Viola Amherd will be responsible for civilian cyber security. Anthony Anex / Keystone

It is not every few months that the state government creates a new federal office. The departments have been pulling a tightrope over the new Federal Office for Cyber ​​Security in recent months. Because an office with an important topic always means more power and greater importance for the department.