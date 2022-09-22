Home Technology Cyber ​​Security | Hackers Leaked “GTA6” Content FBI Cha Ying 16-year-old boy-Sky Post-Current Events-News
The classic video game “Grand Theft Auto 5” (GTA5) has been on the market for nearly 10 years since its launch in 2013. While many players are waiting for the sequel “GTA6”, related videos and code related to the early development stage of the game program. It has been circulating online since last week. The game company Rockstar issued a statement revealing that it confirmed that it was hacked to steal the early development content of “GTA6”, and it has asked the relevant media to delete the outgoing videos and photos, while emphasizing that it will not affect the progress of game development.

He stole data from Microsoft and other big companies to extort money

There are reports that the FBI in the United States has intervened in the investigation and suspects that it was a 16-year-old British boy and his gang. Important information of Samsung, Cisco, Microsoft, Huida and other big companies, and then extorted money. It was reported that the 16-year-old had confessed to hacking Rockstar on a messaging app and showed evidence, but the chats were later deleted.

