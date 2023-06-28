Cyber ​​security: Why the state and companies depend on lateral entrants

Expert commentary by Mattias Stenberg

German companies and municipalities are about to lose the battle for cyber security. Ethical hackers have identified a vast number of vulnerabilities in the IT security of large cities and companies. One of the main reasons for insufficient protection is the lack of cybersecurity experts. Mattias Stenberg from Academic Work explains why one of the answers to this is lateral entrants to cybersecurity.

In nine out of ten of the largest cities in Germany, the IT infrastructure has at least one highly critical weak point. The public infrastructure, the administration and the data of citizens are therefore massively threatened. Municipalities have almost no chance when looking for cybersecurity experts: They are in competition with companies and are not very attractive as employers themselves due to limited resources. So they have to find creative solutions.

One approach can be the hiring of lateral entrants. These are available quickly, because after only a few months of training, they have mastered the necessary basics to take on junior positions. This is sufficient to already fix a large number of basic IT vulnerabilities and to free up more experienced team members for more critical tasks. Even without a classic IT degree, lateral entrants bring enormous benefits.

This is a proven solution, especially for municipalities with their limited resources and tariff limits. The number of graduates is not increasing, but the need for cyber security experts is. More than 100,000 are already missing. In addition, demographic change is shaping the dynamics of supply and demand. A dilemma, because the IT security of administration and authorities is inevitably in the public interest.

Lateral entrants are highly motivated and willing to learn

Another advantage of lateral entrants is their high level of self-motivation. Most of them have been interested in computer science for a long time, but were not in the IT industry for various reasons. Others see an opportunity for advancement in the IT profession. Your willingness to change careers demonstrates your willingness to learn and your interest in new things. In a rapidly changing area like IT and especially cybersecurity, this quality is particularly valuable.

Companies and municipalities are forced to deal with their cyber security. For good reasons, more and more of them are turning to lateral entrants. In doing so, they have positive experiences. The dynamics of the labor market forces them to consider other options than computer scientists with a degree. If you don’t address your security risks, you’re putting your functionality at massive risk. No wonder, then, that the demand for cybersecurity boot camps is increasing.

Academic Work aims to bring companies and talent together. In addition to recruitment, Academic Work also offers intensive training as part of the Academic Work Academy. With a focus on IT professions, lateral entrants are retrained there with a job guarantee, and employees receive further training. Academic Work was founded in Sweden in 1998 and has successfully placed over 160,000 professionals. In Germany, Academic Work has been represented in Munich and Hamburg since 2008. Academic Work is part of the Akind Group. Learn more at:

company contact

Academic Work

Emelie Lindros

Seidlstraße 8

80335 München

+49 (0)89 693 341 000

Press contact

HBI GmbH

Corinna Voss

Hermann-Weinhauser-Strasse 73

81673 München

+49 89 99 38 87 -30

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

