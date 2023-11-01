cyberbullying and digital opportunities

Wallife Youngwe talked about education, cyberbullying and protection from the risks deriving from the improper use of digital technologies.

It took place in collaboration with theLUISS University, which saw the participation of academic representatives, communication and digital world experts discussing the topic of cyberbullying and how to protect young people and children from digital violations.

Maria Enrica Angelone, CEO of Wallife

To reduce risks for young people and ensure safe navigation in the digital world, it is essential to promote the development of the skills necessary to protect themselves. Today’s meeting was born from this need and represents a further opportunity to better understand the dynamics of an increasingly digital world to which our children are exposed every day. Knowledge represents the best defense tool and only with conscious use is it possible to exploit all the opportunities offered by new technologies. For this reason, Wallife also studies and analyzes the technologies most used by children, such as the metaverse with regards to gaming, to investigate potential violations and the best solutions to offer even to younger people.

They spoke during the round table Fabio Sbianchi, Founder and President of the Board of Directors of Wallife; Maria Enrica Angelone, CEO of Wallife; Michele Costabile, Full Professor of Economics and Business Management (Marketing) at the Luiss University of Rome; Gianluca Marcialis, Professor of Biometric Technologies at the University of Cagliari; Marco Camisani Calzolari, communication expert and scientific communicator; Manuela Baldo of the SoprusiStop Association and Valerio Mammone, Editorial Director of ScuolaZoo.

Digital natives and intergenerational dialogue

Per Michele Costabile, Full Professor of Economics and Business Management (Marketing) at the LUISS University of Romewe are experiencing an evolution from a generation of digital natives, Generation Z (born 1997 to 2012), who cannot imagine their life without digital devices, to a generation of full-fledged social natives, namely Generation Alpha (born from 2013 to 2023).

In this age group, well 62% of children start using mobile devices before the age of 5 and, even, 1 in 2 children owns a device for their exclusive use.

We are faced with a pervasive use of technology, based on individuality and one-to-one communication, which often escapes the parental control: this last aspect is what differentiates the new generations from the previous ones, that is, a greater difficulty in intervening effectively in interactions with the digital world.

It must in fact be considered that, if on the one hand the use of digital, connected and interactive tools stimulates the development of cognitive activities and creative thinking, on the other hand, it exposes younger users to a series of risks that cannot be underestimated.

Cyberbullying and more, helping children and families

In this context, it therefore becomes necessary help children and families to have a conscious approach, making them aware of the importance of correct use of technology and providing them with the tools and knowledge necessary to protect themselves through a preventive approach.

The experts who spoke drew attention to the importance of fueling a debate focused on a use of technology that is sustainable, inclusive and intelligent, capable of fully grasping the great advantages that it offers. For this reason, the role of education is crucial and requires greater awareness of the responsibilities of the figures responsible for training future generations, such as families and educational institutions.

Parents and teachers must act as a bridge between children and technological devices, not only by providing them with the knowledge necessary for correct use but by acquiring the necessary skills themselves. This transition can also be facilitated and enabled by companies, which often operate in highly technological contexts and have the necessary expertise to help schools and families in this area.

Technology as a tool to combat abuse and violations

Gian Luca Marcialis, Professor of Biometric Technologies at the University of Cagliarihe presented BullyBusteran inter-university project created in collaboration with the universities of Naples, Bari and Foggia which led to the development of an App that integrates artificial intelligence and machine learning to monitor and protect children from incidents of bullying, cyberbullying and online violence, especially in the school environment.

