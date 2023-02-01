The State Police takes the field directly to fight cyberbullying. And it does so with a documentary film that will be broadcast on Saturday 4 February at 11pm on RAI 2.

The name says it all: “Without the Net”. To tell the story of cyberbullying, trying to reveal its nature: a monster to be looked in the face to be able to recognize and face it. Andrea looks at it, but was unable to defeat it. Because if those who persecute hide behind the social network, diminishing the seriousness of their actions, those who are persecuted in that network remain entangled until they suffocate.





And they look him straight in the eyes Francesco and Valeria who instead emerge and knock him down, leaving behind fear and shame. Through their stories and with the help of psychologists, teachers and experts of the Postal Police, “Senza Rete” shows the dark folds of cyberbullying but also and above all the light at the end of the tunnel that can brighten that darkness.

The documentary film, made with all the know-how of the State Police, is produced by Silvio Ricci for SiriVideo, and written by Giovanni Capetta, Riccardo Mazza and Marco Speroni, who also takes care of the direction.