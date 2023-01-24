A Cyberpunk 2077 developer believes fans have reason to criticize the game’s narrative and its linear nature.

On Twitch, CD Projekt Red employee Paweł Sasko talked about how Cyberpunk 2077 might not have enough big branches in the main storyline. While the developer does try to make the player make smaller decisions, he feels that the lack of big choices that have a clear impact on the world makes players perceive the game as more linear.

“I don’t think the smaller branches are satisfactory enough,” Sasko said. “As developers, we interpret non-linearity in a broader way than players. Players just think ‘Can I make completely different choices and see completely different content? “

Sasko also mentioned The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, and how that game brings greater anticipation to the Cyberpunk 2077 story. “Players expect more,” Sasko said. “Because of the way The Witcher 3 was made, they expected more, and I think cyberpunk has crazy non-linearity, but I think the expectations were higher.

