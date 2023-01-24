Home Technology Cyberpunk 2077 devs admit mistakes in game’s linear story
Technology

Cyberpunk 2077 devs admit mistakes in game’s linear story

by admin
Cyberpunk 2077 devs admit mistakes in game’s linear story

A Cyberpunk 2077 developer believes fans have reason to criticize the game’s narrative and its linear nature.

On Twitch, CD Projekt Red employee Paweł Sasko talked about how Cyberpunk 2077 might not have enough big branches in the main storyline. While the developer does try to make the player make smaller decisions, he feels that the lack of big choices that have a clear impact on the world makes players perceive the game as more linear.

“I don’t think the smaller branches are satisfactory enough,” Sasko said. “As developers, we interpret non-linearity in a broader way than players. Players just think ‘Can I make completely different choices and see completely different content? “

Sasko also mentioned The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, and how that game brings greater anticipation to the Cyberpunk 2077 story. “Players expect more,” Sasko said. “Because of the way The Witcher 3 was made, they expected more, and I think cyberpunk has crazy non-linearity, but I think the expectations were higher.

What do you think of the story of Cyberpunk 2077?

See also  New Apple TV 4K price cuts aren't enough, Apple ultimately aims to keep it under $100

You may also like

The number 420 that got Elon Musk in...

Australia surprises the oldest “space visitor” on the...

The US government will sue Google for its...

Moonstone Island Announces Open Beta Now Available On...

The US government will sue Google for its...

Dead Space’s Isaac Clarke joins Fortnite today

Millions of Italians with e-mail blocked: what happens...

iPhone 14 screen green line disaster solved!Apple iOS...

What is corecore, the TikTok trend that you...

“Forspoken” GameSpot rated 5 points, the combat boring...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy