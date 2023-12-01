Cyberpunk 2077 gets free update next week bringing “highly anticipated gameplay elements” – Sina Hong Kong

CD Projekt Red Announces New Update for Cyberpunk 2077

CD Projekt Red, the Polish developer behind the popular game Cyberpunk 2077, has revealed that support for the game is far from over. While Phantom Liberty is the first and only expansion for the game, the developer has announced that it is still looking to refine and improve the game. In that spirit, a new update for the game is set to be released next week.

The announcement of the new update was made during a livestream hosted by CD Projekt Red developers. The update is expected to bring “new and highly anticipated gameplay elements” to the game. It is set to debut on December 5, 2023, alongside the Ultimate Edition of Cyberpunk 2077.

The livestream, where viewers will get a deeper look at the upcoming update, is set to take place today at 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET. Viewers can watch the livestream on the Cyberpunk 2077 Twitter account.

Fans of the game can look forward to the new update and the potential for exciting new gameplay elements. CD Projekt Red’s commitment to continuing to support and improve Cyberpunk 2077 is sure to please players and keep the game fresh and engaging for years to come.

