Cyberpunk 2077 was one of the roughest launches ever. In fact, it was so bad that it single-handedly ruined the reputation of one of the most respected developers in just a few days. Fortunately, the CD project red team did not give up the game, and they have been improving continuously for the past two years.

Finally, they got it right, with excellent releases for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X, announcing DLC ​​expansionsPhantom FreedomAnd released the animated series Cyberpunk: Edge Runner on Netflix – hard work paid off. As mentioned, Cyberpunk 2077 has become very popular recently, surpassing even the record set by The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt on concurrent Steam players.

Now, another impressive milestone has been reached, as Cyberpunk 2077 has officially sold over 20 million copies. Given the new interest in the game, upcoming expansions, and more – we’re assuming this number continues to climb rapidly, proving once again that hard work often pays off in the end.