“Cyberpunk 2077” is one of the demonstration works of ray tracing rendering technology. It will launch a large-scale update of Ray Tracing: Overdrive Mode on April 11, upgrading the ray tracing rendering used to “path tracing”, making the light more realistic and compatible with the system The requirements are higher, and players need to use an RTX 40 series graphics card that supports DLSS3.

The real-time ray tracing rendering technology was launched with the RTX 20 series graphics cards, which changed the content creation and gaming experience, but most games only use limited ray tracing rendering to save GPU load. So far, only some old games such as “Quake”, “Portal ” and others have launched a ray tracing rendering version using global “path tracing”. “Path tracing” ray tracing rendering is the rendering method closest to the principle of real light, which requires extremely high computing power. This time, “Cyberpunk 2077” cooperates with NVIDIA and is scheduled to On April 11, the game’s rendering engine technology was upgraded to support “path tracing”, which made the light and shadow effects of Night City even more natural. However, “path tracing” also greatly increases the load on the GPU. It is recommended that users use an RTX 40 graphics card with DLSS3 upscaling for rendering.

Even with the current RTX 4090, the left picture turns on Full Ray Tracing at 4K resolution but does not turn on DLSS3, only 16fps, the effect is not ideal. But after turning on DLSS3 (right picture), the frame rate broke 120fps, and the fluency was greatly improved.