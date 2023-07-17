Home » Cyberpunk 2077 Receives Positive Reviews on Steam as Bugs and Content Issues Are Addressed
Technology

Cyberpunk 2077 Receives Positive Reviews on Steam as Bugs and Content Issues Are Addressed

by admin
Cyberpunk 2077 Receives Positive Reviews on Steam as Bugs and Content Issues Are Addressed

“Cyberpunk 2077” Receives Major Boost in Steam Reviews

The highly anticipated game “Cyberpunk 2077” developed by CD Projekt Red has been plagued with bugs and rough game content since its release. However, there has been a significant improvement recently as the game’s evaluation on Steam has changed from “mostly positive” to “extremely positive”.

According to Steam, over 80% of the 553,000 players who left a comment gave the game a thumbs up. This positive feedback prompted CD Projekt Red’s Global Community Director, Marcin Momot, to express his gratitude on Twitter. Momot thanked fans for recognizing the team’s hard work over the years and the improvements made to the game.

The initial launch of “Cyberpunk 2077” faced some backlash, particularly regarding the optimization of the home console version. The computer version, however, performed relatively well, especially on high-performance computers. Despite initially falling below 70% positive reviews on the Steam version, the game still received a significant amount of praise.

While the majority of the reviews are positive, it should be noted that “Cyberpunk 2077” set high expectations before its release. Therefore, the current praise may not be enough to fully redeem the game. CD Projekt Red acknowledged the issues after launch, issuing an apology and committing to fixing all the problems.

After several updates and revisions, “Cyberpunk 2077” finally received extremely positive reviews during the November 2021 Autumn Sale. The release of updates and the Netflix series “Cyberpunk: Edge Walker” further boosted the game’s reputation.

The success story of “Cyberpunk 2077” shares similarities with another game, “No Man’s Sky”. It proves that players are willing to give a game a chance as long as the necessary improvements are made to meet their satisfaction.

See also  Overwatch 2 cooperates with anime IP for the first time!Linked with One Punch Man, "Saitama" becomes like this

The positive shift in Steam reviews for “Cyberpunk 2077” indicates that the efforts of CD Projekt Red in rectifying the game’s issues have not gone unnoticed. It remains to be seen how the game will continue to evolve and whether it will fulfill the high expectations set by players.

You may also like

China passes the world’s first rules for chat...

Pikmin Bloom: Exploring New Features and a Sneak...

Startup Skinmate in the Founder’s View

Survive the Harsh Winter and Build Your Viking...

Amazon Prime Day 2023: 10 practical deals under...

The Pearl Akoya: testing the all-in-one speaker by...

Apple’s Latest Patent Reveals an iPhone with a...

Test: DreameBot L10 Ultra, great navigation, wiping function...

The Pearl Akoya: testing the all-in-one speaker by...

Dian Yu Ren Ke 2077 Overcomes Initial Bugs...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy