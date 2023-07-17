Cyberpunk 2077 Receives Positive Reviews on Steam as Bugs and Content Issues Are Addressed

“Cyberpunk 2077” Receives Major Boost in Steam Reviews

The highly anticipated game “Cyberpunk 2077” developed by CD Projekt Red has been plagued with bugs and rough game content since its release. However, there has been a significant improvement recently as the game’s evaluation on Steam has changed from “mostly positive” to “extremely positive”.

According to Steam, over 80% of the 553,000 players who left a comment gave the game a thumbs up. This positive feedback prompted CD Projekt Red’s Global Community Director, Marcin Momot, to express his gratitude on Twitter. Momot thanked fans for recognizing the team’s hard work over the years and the improvements made to the game.

The initial launch of “Cyberpunk 2077” faced some backlash, particularly regarding the optimization of the home console version. The computer version, however, performed relatively well, especially on high-performance computers. Despite initially falling below 70% positive reviews on the Steam version, the game still received a significant amount of praise.

While the majority of the reviews are positive, it should be noted that “Cyberpunk 2077” set high expectations before its release. Therefore, the current praise may not be enough to fully redeem the game. CD Projekt Red acknowledged the issues after launch, issuing an apology and committing to fixing all the problems.

After several updates and revisions, “Cyberpunk 2077” finally received extremely positive reviews during the November 2021 Autumn Sale. The release of updates and the Netflix series “Cyberpunk: Edge Walker” further boosted the game’s reputation.

The success story of “Cyberpunk 2077” shares similarities with another game, “No Man’s Sky”. It proves that players are willing to give a game a chance as long as the necessary improvements are made to meet their satisfaction.

The positive shift in Steam reviews for “Cyberpunk 2077” indicates that the efforts of CD Projekt Red in rectifying the game’s issues have not gone unnoticed. It remains to be seen how the game will continue to evolve and whether it will fulfill the high expectations set by players.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

