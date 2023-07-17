Cyberpunk 2077 Receives “Very Positive” Steam Reviews, Credits Hardworking Team

The highly anticipated video game “Dian Yu Ren Ke 2077” (Cyberpunk 2077) has garnered an overwhelmingly positive response from players on the Steam platform. With 80% of all scores being favorable, the game’s developer, CD Projekt Red (CDPR), expressed gratitude towards the gaming community for their recognition and support over the years since its release.

In a statement, Marcin Momot, CDPR’s global community director, expressed his appreciation for the players’ contributions. He took to Twitter to announce the current status of the Steam reviews, stating, “Cyberpunk 2077 Steam reviews are now sitting at ‘Very Positive’ with 80% of all scores being favorable. Thank you all for acknowledging all the hard work the team has put in over the years since the release!”

Since its launch, “Dian Yu Ren Ke 2077” has received continuous updates and improvements from CDPR, focusing on resolving performance issues, enhancing gameplay mechanics, and addressing bugs reported by players. The dedication and commitment by the developer to refine the game based on user feedback have evidently paid off with this positive reception.

The game, set in a dystopian future, offers players an expansive open world to explore, featuring a compelling narrative and immersive gameplay. Despite the initial controversy surrounding its release in 2020, CDPR has consistently demonstrated its determination to make Cyberpunk 2077 a fulfilling experience for gamers.

The “very positive” rating on Steam signifies the game’s advancement since its initial release, reflecting a significant turnaround from its rocky start. CDPR’s continuous efforts to rectify the game’s technical issues and deliver a polished final product have been recognized and appreciated by the player community.

Although “Dian Yu Ren Ke 2077” might have had a turbulent start, CDPR’s commitment to its player base has resulted in a more favorable reception. With the support and feedback from players, the game has grown and evolved into a truly remarkable experience, cementing CDPR’s dedication to creating memorable gaming adventures.

As the developers continue to work on upcoming updates and DLCs for Cyberpunk 2077, the positive reviews serve as validation for their hard work and inspire the team to deliver an even better experience in the future. CDPR remains grateful for the incredible support received from players and looks forward to exceeding their expectations with the ongoing development of “Dian Yu Ren Ke 2077.”

