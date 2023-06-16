Home » Cyberpunk 2077: The Phantom Freedom creator is also directing a sequel
Cyberpunk 2077: The Phantom Freedom creator is also directing a sequel

Cyberpunk 2077: The Phantom Freedom creator is also directing a sequel

Cyberpunk 2077 is indeed a modern reality take on HC Andersen’s classic story, The Ugly Duckling, as it was really ugly when it was released, but ended up being a beautiful swan thanks to CD Projekt Red’s efforts.

Earlier this fall, it got its first (and last) expansionPhantom Libertymost recently atXbox Games ShowcaseAn impressive trailer was shown during the show. The new adventure is being directed by Gabe Amatangelo, who is also credited for saving Cyberpunk 2077, and he’s been given responsibility when it hits theaters in 2021. It looks like his great work has paid off.

In a new interview with Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier, Amatangelo revealed that he’s also directing the sequel to Cyberpunk 2077, a game we’ve known about for a long time. It was also confirmed that the next game in the series will be made using Unreal Engine 5, which was expected after the studio announced last year that they were phasing out their own game engine in favor of Epic’s powerful alternative.

With Gabe Amatangelo directing the next cyberpunk entry, it immediately looks more appealing and promises to be a great sci-fi adventure, though we probably shouldn’t expect any life signs for years.

