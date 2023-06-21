Home » Cyberpunk 2077 update version 1.63 will improve the BUG when AMD CPU uses DLSS function
“Cyberpunk 2077” announced yesterday that it will launch the updated version 1.63 and provide a complete list of changes. The updated version 1.63 for the PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S versions of “Dian Yu Ren Ke 2077” mainly corrects the game content Bugs or detail adjustments in multiple missions in the square world.

In addition to basic BUG fixes and game content adjustments, what is more noteworthy for PC players is this updated version. It has fixed the problem of AMD Ryzen 7000 CPU when using DLSS 3. According to speculation, the reason is caused by CD Projekt RED developed on a dedicated RED game engine.

As a result, when the AMD Ryzen 7000 CPU is used with an NVIDIA RTX 40 series graphics card, the game frame rate will be unstable after the DLSS 3 AI Frame Generation function is enabled. If the platform you are using is an AMD Ryzen 7000+RTX 40 series graphics card, and I am playing “Cyberpunk 2077” and remember to update version 1.63 later!

