CD Projekt Red announced at the GDC 2023 conference that “Cyberpunk 2077 (Cyberpunk 2077)” will be updated on April 11, when path tracking technology will be added and RT Overdrive mode will be provided. “Cyberpunk 2077” is also the fourth game to receive real-time path tracking technology after “Quake 2: RTX”, “Minecraft” and “Portal”. game.

As part of the 1.62 version of the “Cyberpunk 2077” update, in addition to adding path tracing technology, CD Projekt Red will also improve ray tracing performance and improve gameplay, but no specific details have been announced.



According to CD Projekt Red and Nvidia, RTX Direct Illumination (RTXDI) provides precise ray-traced lighting and shadows for every neon sign, street lamp, car headlight, LED billboard and TV, making objects, walls, passing Vehicles and pedestrians are overlaid in accurate colored lighting; ray-traced indirect lighting and reflections can now bounce multiple times, while the previous solution was a single bounce, which will obviously become more accurate and realistic; ray-traced reflections will now be in full resolution High-rate rendering, further improving its quality; and improved more physically-based lighting, eliminating the need for any additional shading techniques.

The path ray tracing mode is designed to enhance ray traced reflections, global illumination and shadows, providing players with better visual effects. In addition, the shader execution reordering function (SER) of the Ada Lovelace architecture can be used to optimize GPU workloads, but like NVIDIA DLSS 3, it is only available on GeForce RTX 40 series graphics cards.

