Cyberpunk 2077’s Phantom Liberty Expansion: A Solid DLC Chunk on the Horizon

Phantom Liberty Expansion for Cyberpunk 2077 Coming Soon, Massive 2.0 Update on the Horizon

By Alex Hopley – Gamereactor.cn

Cyberpunk 2077 enthusiasts, get ready for some exciting news! The highly anticipated Phantom Liberty expansion is just a few weeks away from its release, and it appears that the massive 2.0 update might arrive even sooner. Recent reports suggest that the update has been added to the PlayStation library, indicating that its release is imminent.

According to the Twitter account PlayStation Game Size, which has a track record of accurate leaks, the Phantom Liberty expansion will take up a considerable amount of space. On the PlayStation 5, players will need to allocate 32.93 GB of storage for the DLC alone. While this may seem like a hefty chunk, the expansion is expected to introduce a significant amount of new content to enhance the Cyberpunk 2077 experience.

For those playing on other platforms such as PC and Xbox Series, the file size is unlikely to differ significantly. It is crucial to ensure that your SSD has enough room to accommodate the expansion, especially considering that the base game itself already occupies over 100GB. Despite the size, it’s worth noting that this DLC does not set the record for the largest file size we’ve seen.

Phantom Liberty promises to provide players with an immersive and thrilling expansion to the Cyberpunk 2077 universe. As its release date draws closer, fans are eagerly anticipating a host of new missions, characters, and gameplay elements that will undoubtedly enrich their gaming experience.

Stay tuned for further updates on the release date of the Phantom Liberty expansion and the launch of the impending 2.0 update. Cyberpunk 2077 is set to undergo an exciting transformation, and fans can expect an even larger and more vibrant world within the game.

Source: Gamereactor.cn

