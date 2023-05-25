Home » Cyberpunk open world RPG “Magic Tower” preview will land on PS4 and PS5 platforms this summer and will open pre-order “Tower Fantasy”
Cyberpunk open world RPG "Magic Tower" preview will land on PS4 and PS5 platforms this summer and will open pre-order "Tower Fantasy"

Cyberpunk open world RPG “Magic Tower” preview will land on PS4 and PS5 platforms this summer and will open pre-order “Tower Fantasy”
Perfect World announced at the PlayStation Showcase live broadcast conference held in the early hours of this (25th) that the Cyberpunk open world RPG “Tower of Fantasy” will be available on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 this summer.

According to the official statement, in “Fantasy Tower”, players will turn into pioneers to take risks in the seamless big world named Ida Star, explore with their companions, fight with multiple people, and fight back the enemies hand in hand. The original mimetic character will be transformed into the pioneer’s blade and backing, accompanying the pioneer on their adventures on Ada. In addition to rich game content, the R&D team also uses new technologies such as the latest Unreal engine technology and PBR3.0 realistic materials on the game screen to give pioneers an immersive gaming experience.

In addition, “Fantasy Tower” also provides multiplayer game options. Players can team up with friends in the world, take photos and interact with each other. They can also join the team to challenge more difficult tasks with other members. Of course, players can also choose to explore the world alone. How you play will be entirely up to you.

The official said that “Magic Tower” will open for pre-order soon, and will provide PlayStation-exclusive props. Players who pre-order the Premium version can enter the game 48 hours in advance.

