Game publisher PQube announced today (24th) that the action game “ArcRunner” developed by Trickjump Games will be launched on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One and PC (Steam) platforms on April 27.

ArcRunner is a cyberpunk-style roguelite action game set on the virus-infected space station Arclight. In order to save the Arclight, players must shuttle back and forth in the space station, find and reset the AI ​​​​”nucleus”, and fight against the guard robots who come to get in the way. In the game, players can choose a suitable neuromechanical biochemical body from the three body templates of soldier, ninja or hacker according to their own game style, and use unique weapons such as energy hammers and samurai swords to start battles.

In addition to single-player games, this game can support up to three people to play online at the same time, and defeat the evil AI with friends.

“ArcRunner” will be launched on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One and PC (Steam) platforms on April 27.

