Cybersecurity and IT risks of related vehicles

Cybersecurity and IT risks of connected vehicles, a constantly growing automotive sector, at the center of the speech Matteo Arrigoni, Principal Sales Engineer Trend Micro Italy.

At Trend Micro, we have a long track record of predicting future threats that will impact the digitally connected world. Also for this reason, over the years the company has created several vertical spin-offs, such as VicOne, dedicated to the IT security of connected vehicles. The automotive sector will, in fact, be among the most affected in the next 3-5 years and the cyber risk of connected cars will evolve significantly.

Why will cybercriminals attack connected cars?

Cars are no longer traditional vehicles, they are increasingly like powerful computers on wheels. It is estimated that they contain over 100 million lines of code. An average sized passenger plane has only 15 million. Smart features improve the driving experience and passenger safety, but can open the door to cybercriminals.

Focus on the user account

What will be the most likely cyber threats? A key area of ​​risk for manufacturers and drivers could be the vehicle user account. By gaining possession of this account, perhaps via phishing and installing malware, a cybercriminal could locate the car and gain possession of it. Or potentially sell it in pieces or use it for some crime. But not only. A cybercriminal could exploit the information account to locate the owner’s home address and plan a burglary.

Cybersecurity and cyber risks

By gaining possession of a vehicle’s user account, an attacker may be able to:

Open or start the vehicle remotely.

Open the car and steal the valuables.

Commit other crimes such as drug trafficking.

Sell ​​vehicle parts.

Locate the car to find out where the owner lives.

Locate the vehicle to know when the owner is not at home.

Cybersecurity and IT risks, how the dangers for connected vehicles will evolve

At VicOne, the Trend Micro experts they speculate worst case scenarios. The current target of cybercriminals appears to be network access to steal data, rather than user accounts. However, it won’t be long before this becomes the norm, especially when cybercriminals figure out how to monetize this activity. The biggest cyber risk today still lies with car data, not the vehicles themselves. However, we expect this to change within five years as criminals better understand the connected vehicle ecosystem.