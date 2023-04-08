Trend Micro research reveals that business leaders still struggle to understand the importance of cybersecurity as a business enabler. For “Risk & Reward: Reconciling the conflicted views of business leaders on the value of cybersecurity”, 64% of the business decision-makers surveyed said they want to increase investments in cybersecurity as early as this year. However, the research also reveals some critical issues in the sample’s understanding of the relationship between information security and other parts of the organization.

Half of business executives say cybersecurity is a necessary cost but it does not contribute to profits. While 48% argue that its value is limited to preventing attacks/threats. A fifth (38%) even see security as a barrier rather than a business enabler. However, 81% fear that a lack of adequate cybersecurity infrastructure could impact their ability to do business.

19% admit this has happened before. In fact, 71% of the sample admitted to having received questions about their security posture during negotiations with potential customers and suppliers. 78% said they are increasingly asking for this information. It is curious, however: only 57% of business leaders perceive a strong or very strong connection between cybersecurity and customer acquisition/satisfaction.

Talent acquisition is another area where there are glaring gaps in business decision-makers’ understanding of the interconnection between cybersecurity and the rest of the enterprise. Nearly three-quarters of respondents said the ability to work from anywhere has become vital in the battle for talent acquisition. However, only two-fifths of the sample understand the strong connection between cybersecurity and employee retention (42%) or talent attraction (43%).

This is despite the sample acknowledging the impact of cybersecurity on the employee experience:

83% stated that current security policies have compromised employees' ability to perform tasks (e.g. critical access to networks or information)

43% he said current cybersecurity practices are holding back employees' ability to work from anywhere

54% said corporate security rules limit which platforms or devices employees can use

