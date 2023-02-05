Listen to the audio version of the article

The Computer Security Incident Response Team Italy (Csirt-IT) of the National Cybersecurity Agency, Acn, has detected a massive attack using a ransomware already in circulation. The attack – a note explains – targets VMware ESXi servers. «The first to notice it were the French, probably due to the large number of infections recorded on the systems of some providers in France. Subsequently, the wave of attacks moved to other countries including Italy. At the moment – explains the Acn – there are a few thousand compromised servers all over the world, from European countries such as France – the most affected country – Finland and Italy, up to North America, Canada and the United States».

In fact, according to the Acn technicians, «with the feeds available, we have already surveyed several dozen national systems that are likely to be compromised and alerted numerous subjects whose systems are exposed but not yet compromised. However, there still remain some exposed, uncompromised systems that could not be traced back to whoever owned them. These are called immediately to update their systems» concludes the note.