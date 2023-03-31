Over the weekend of 1 and 2 April, this interesting review dedicated to cycling tourism will take place in Bologna, at the DumBO space, which will offer its visitors direct contact with representatives of the various destinations (Italy and Spain in primis), with operator and with the travel stories of famous and non-famous people.

The second edition of the Cycle Tourism Fair will be held in Bologna on Saturday 1 and Sunday 2 April 2023 in the DumBO space, a large area recovered from the storage of trains, near the Central Station.

Numerous pedal tourism operators will be present, above all both Italian and foreign tourist agencies. Those who love cycle tourism or those who would like to approach it will be able to walk among the stands jumping from one region to another, dreaming of their holiday with the help of maps and brochures, but also of the operators who will illustrate the characteristics of the numerous itineraries traced according to the distance traveled with the bicycle. There will be very long ones for those who will cycle for many days, shorter ones suitable for families or for those who combine cycling with cultural, food and wine or relaxation insights. Almost all Italian regions will have a substantial presence to present the most captivating cycle paths, the most fascinating places united by the thin stretch of a path suitable for bicycles. Among all, Sicily stands out which, in addition to availing itself of numerous specialized local tour operators with proposals suitable for satisfying the different types of cyclists, will present routes recommended to independent cyclists who throughout the year will be able to discover the many faces of the territory, particularly suitable for be discovered by bicycle.

Among the foreign destinations, the numerous Spanish regions stand out (Andalusia, Aragon, Catalonia, the region of Valencia, the cities of Alicante and Benidorm) and the islands of the Canary archipelago, with Gran Canaria and Tenerife. On stage, in the large space dedicated to meetings, numerous characters will alternate in succession and share their travel advances, cycling experiences and various insights on the theme of cycling with the public.

Those wishing to travel by bicycle will find the large guarded parking lot for 500 bicycles set up by Shimano. Entry to the Fair is free, but you need to register in advance on the site www.fieradelcicloturismo.it .

– Website Bicycle touring fair

Article edited by Sauro Scagliarini