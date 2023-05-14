Cycling can be so beautiful: New VanMoof S4 and X4 eBikes

The cult classic launches a cool new Ebike series: The Dutch bicycle manufacturer VanMoof has been inspiring fans all over the world for years with its particularly clear lines and a particularly minimalist bike design.

Now the iconic brand is showing a new generation of electric bikes, the VanMoof S4 and X4: Equipped with stylish VanMoof technology at the brand’s most affordable price of 2,200 euros. According to the manufacturer, the latest product range from the city e-bike pioneers is the result of 13 years of innovation, know-how and rider feedback.

The VanMoof S4 & X4 shares iconic design with the bestselling VanMoof S3 & X3. However, it has been completely redesigned to offer the best in technological innovation in the simplest, most accessible and most reliable form yet.

Design Thinking: Make things easier

“One of the hardest things in life is trying to make things easier. With the VanMoof S4 & X4, we’ve mastered the art of simplifying to make our e-bikes more accessible and reliable than ever.” Taco Carlier, Co-Founder of VanMoof.