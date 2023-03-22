Home Technology Cycplus presents the Cube mini electric pump
Technology

Cycplus presents the Cube mini electric pump

by admin
Cycplus presents the Cube mini electric pump

It fits in the palm of a hand and weighs only 97 grams, but with one charge it can inflate two 700x25c tires up to 5.12 bar or two 26×1.95” tires at 2.41 bar. It fits Schrader and Presta valves and recharges in just 20 minutes.

The Chinese brand Cycplus, belonging to the Chengdu Chendian Intelligent Technology Co. Ltd company, has been active since 2014 in the production of cycling components and accessories. Their newest product is this mini electric pump Cubewith really small dimensions (65×46.5×28 mm) and with a laughable weight (97 grams declared) which make it ideal for inflating the wheels of the bike in an emergency, especially if you don’t want to resort to CO2 cans.

The Cube electric mini-pump can be carried in the saddle bag or in the back pocket of the jersey, where it does not annoy at all due to its small size. It is equipped with a light that indicates the remaining battery level (green light means battery between 100% and 80%, yellow light means battery between 80% and 50%, red light means battery less than 50%) . Another appreciable feature of this electric mini pump is its recharging speed, declared in just 20 minutes.

Like all Cycplus products, this Cube mini-pump can also be purchased directly on the company website or on the Amazon channel. The package also includes the practical silicone case to prevent overheating of the hand during inflation. The prezzo indicative price list of the Cube minipump is 83.33 €.

See also  Racing Dreams: We're Back with Corsa Assets - Assetto Corsa - Gamereactor

Article edited by Robert Chiappa
Photo: © Cycplus

You may also like

Most children in Europe are at risk online

“Sonic Frontier” will be released on March 23,...

The Internet Archive on trial against US publishing...

Apple will push a cheap version of wireless...

with RadioGPT he now also works as a...

EA will stop selling the three old works...

Google opens AI text robot “Bard” to the...

This is how excellent training videos for companies...

In ten years, [email protected] has brought more than...

Linux Kernel: New Vulnerability! Multiple vulnerabilities allow unspecified...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy