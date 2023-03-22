It fits in the palm of a hand and weighs only 97 grams, but with one charge it can inflate two 700x25c tires up to 5.12 bar or two 26×1.95” tires at 2.41 bar. It fits Schrader and Presta valves and recharges in just 20 minutes.

The Chinese brand Cycplus, belonging to the Chengdu Chendian Intelligent Technology Co. Ltd company, has been active since 2014 in the production of cycling components and accessories. Their newest product is this mini electric pump Cubewith really small dimensions (65×46.5×28 mm) and with a laughable weight (97 grams declared) which make it ideal for inflating the wheels of the bike in an emergency, especially if you don’t want to resort to CO2 cans.

The Cube electric mini-pump can be carried in the saddle bag or in the back pocket of the jersey, where it does not annoy at all due to its small size. It is equipped with a light that indicates the remaining battery level (green light means battery between 100% and 80%, yellow light means battery between 80% and 50%, red light means battery less than 50%) . Another appreciable feature of this electric mini pump is its recharging speed, declared in just 20 minutes.

Like all Cycplus products, this Cube mini-pump can also be purchased directly on the company website or on the Amazon channel. The package also includes the practical silicone case to prevent overheating of the hand during inflation. The prezzo indicative price list of the Cube minipump is 83.33 €.