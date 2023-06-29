D-Orbit, from the tow truck of satellites to the highways of space: how to go to the Moon with AI

Welcome to the most important conversation of our time. Title like this, Max Tegmark a chapter of Vita 3.0. At the dawn of what the physicist outlines as a Copernican “cosmic awakening”, every question, he claims, should be racking their brains around a theme: the infinite possibilities (and dangers) of artificial intelligence.

But let’s imagine for a moment, with the poetess Muriel Rukeyserthat “the universe is made up of stories, not atoms” and we start from a story. Luca Rossettini e Renato Pavesi meet under the sun of Silicon Valley. Above them, many kilometers away, float “rubble”. They are space debris, clouds of particles, fragments of satellites and materials expelled by rockets launched by man to conquer the universe. The two engineers are attending a master’s degree which has this new problem as its object, which brings with it an enormous opportunity: to clean up the debris from low orbit.

“A satellite has an average life of three years, after which it remains in orbit, until, having finished its propensity, the force of gravity pulls it down and it is pulverized in the atmosphere. It literally goes to dust,” he explains Mariano Cunietti, CEO of D-Orbit.

“Many years pass, even 25 years, before this cycle is fulfilled. In orbit there are thousands of objects that no longer have life and no longer have the possibility to move and move, which are only slowly decaying “.

When the two engineers meet, the space debris arouses many concerns. “There are starting to be too many objects in space, especially in the so-called low orbit. The number has been reached where a potential collision could set off a chain mechanism. A new market possibility therefore opens up: to become the ‘sweepers’ of space”.

Rossettini e Pavia so they decide to found a Milano in 2011 an innovative startup: D-Orbit. Headquarters at Until Mornasco, Asa very young team and a mission: deorbit objects from space.

“In Italy we are among the first powers in the world for aerospace expertise. We have a very strong specialist competence but also the ability to deal with transversal problems. Brianza is a crossroads of mechanical, technological and engineering skills. There has always been a very competent supply chain”, explains the IOC.

D-Orbit, the driving force of innovation. When an idea is born and a startup puts a prototype on the ground, the new technology must in fact sometimes be tested in orbit in order to be validated and purchased.

“At a certain point, the founders had the idea of ​​broadening the field: not only bringing objects down from space, but also bringing them into space. A number of missions are born with the aim of facilitating the launch of satellites into orbit for some customers. Satellites that are placed on board a larger satellite that acts as a shuttle”.

In addition to cleaning up space and enabling in-orbit technology trials, there is yet another extraordinary mission: contribute to the construction of the digital infrastructure of space, and, together with this, build the future. But to outline what awaits us, let’s leave the floor again to Cunietti.

The digitization of space

“When I joined the company, Luca Rossettini gave me a clear idea of ​​what it would become space when he pitched me one of the business lines of D-Orbit. We said that we carry satellites of others, but we don’t just do that”.

“When satellites cease their life cycle they remain in orbit with i solar panels still active. This means that, even if there is no more propulsion (there are no gas stations in space), the electric current remains. On board the satellite could be placed computers for calculations, work. One of the main activities in low orbit is to photograph the Earth with lenses and radars, which makes it possible to very quickly intercept events such as floods, hurricanes, major fires, landslides, mudslides, tsunamis”.

“The problem is that on board the satellites there is no technology capable of analyzing this data, I have to transfer it to the earth. Bring them in earth cloud, analyze them and then return the information. If I’m monitoring a dam and I take a photo a day and on the tenth day I realize that the dam has moved, I realize it only after some time. Even hours.”

“The more the reaction time is reduced, the more the impact of the catastrophe is reduced. D-Orbit’s bet is to bring Edge Computing services, therefore in fact bring artificial intelligence”.

“The world of digitization it is expanding beyond the borders of the earth. Space is becoming an infrastructure that delivers digital services. The goal is to start building, brick by brick, the digital and logistic infrastructure that must take us to the Moon, to then go to Mars”.

“We have two paths. The resources are running out, we use the ones we have badly, we can resign ourselves and go towards a more or less happy decrease, or colonize other planets for the extraction of materials and resources. I believe it is in the human being’s DNA to choose the second path”.