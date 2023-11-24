D0275581df9954426aaf36c3c1ada876c Bear and Breakfast expansion patch delayed indefinitely

The small team behind the indie game D87c987478b5e439693b20e2e04ce6136 has received some devastating news. In a recent article on X, game director Rare revealed that the team’s art director and Rare’s wife, Ioana, has been diagnosed with stage 4 metastatic breast cancer. This news has understandably put a halt on the upcoming expansion patch for the game, which will be delayed indefinitely.

With only three people on the team, this diagnosis means that two of the developers will need to focus on overcoming this unexpected life challenge, while still trying to maintain and improve the game. Lead programmer Andu is still working tirelessly to fix bugs and prepare the game for release on new platforms, but it’s clear that this news has had a significant impact on the team and their ability to work on the game.

Despite the setback, the team is determined to continue pushing forward. Updates and improvements to the game, including controller updates, are still in the works and will be released soon. Rare’s full statement on this situation can be found on their Twitter page.

Becoming an independent developer is already a tough feat, and this recent news just highlights the challenges that small teams face in the industry. Our thoughts are with the team and Ioana during this difficult time.

Source: Gamereactor.cn

