da Phantom Liberty a Ratchet & Clank

After the thrilling update with the DLSS3 on Diablo IV, continues the great moment of NVIDIA technologiesliterally expanding like wildfire on the gaming industry and embracing more and more old, new and upcoming titles.

The public’s attention will be particularly focused on Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, arriving on PC with DLSS3: in addition to the highly anticipated title from Sony Entertainment, however, the summer months promise to be really hot for the world of gaming on PC , which already from 16 June will begin to welcome news of thickness such as F1 23 with Ray Tracing and Ambient Occlusion without sacrificing framerate thanks to DLSS 2, while DLSS3 with Frame Generation will arrive later at launch.

In addition, among the new features of the coming months, we would also like to point out:

Strayed Lights (available now with DLSS 2)

Daydream: Forgotten Sorrow (coming June 14 with DLSS 2 and ray tracing)

Layers of Fear (coming June 15 with DLSS 2 and ray tracing)

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Coming July 26 with DLSS 3, Reflex, & Ray Tracing)

(Coming July 26 with DLSS 3, Reflex, & Ray Tracing) Party Animals (coming September 20 with DLSS 2 and Reflex)

Witchfire (coming September 20 with DLSS 3 and Reflex)

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty (coming September 26 with full ray tracing mode and DLSS 3)

(coming September 26 with full ray tracing mode and DLSS 3) Warhaven (coming this fall with DLSS 3)

Finally, let us recall that both Fortnite and Overwatch 2 with their respective new seasons they will fully support the exclusive NVIDIA Reflex technology to reduce system latency and improve their online performance with a real strategic advantage.