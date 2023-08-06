Dacia Spring Electric 45 review, future of gaming and more

The first week of August is coming to an end and this week there wasn’t much to report here on TechnikNews. However, we have picked out the best articles for you in the new Weekly issue.

In the new TechnikNews Weekly issue, in its 253rd form, we have, among other things, the new test report on an electric car from the car manufacturer Dacia. A new column on the future of gaming has also been published. see more!

E-Auto im Test: Spring Electric 45 von Dacia

Also this week we have a new test report on an e-car: Our editor Alexander tested the Spring Electric 45 from Dacia for you. He describes the car as a “city car with a go-kart feeling”. The automaker added electromobility to its portfolio for the first time in 2021.

You are for an e-car, which is small but nice? Then it’s best to read the test article: Dacia Spring Electric 45 in the test: city car with go-kart feeling

Gaming in the future: We can look forward to that

Our editor Tanja has written a new column for you. This time it’s all about trends and innovations to look forward to in the future. These will probably also be presented at Gamescom 2023, where we will of course also be represented and you can look forward to fresh news during these days. Among other things, the column lists multi-platform titles, so-called crossplay, cloud gaming as well as e-sports and games for on the go.

Are you interested in gaming and would you like to learn more about the future of the gaming world? Then we can recommend this column to you: The future of gaming: trends and innovations to look forward to

New speaker for on the go: Sonos Move 2

The audio equipment manufacturer Sono plans to launch the second edition of its new Move generation at the start of the autumn season next September. A new design, a longer battery life and stereo sound are expected from this. The price will be around 449 US dollars on the international market – how much it will actually be in the euro area is still uncertain.

The first generation was released in 2019. Our editor David had one for that at the time Review written.

Would you like to learn more about the new Sonos Move 2? Then it’s best to read this article here: Sonos Move 2 is coming in September: rumors about the portable speaker

TechnikNews Weekly: More articles this week

recommendations for you

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

