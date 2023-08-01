Daedalic Entertainment Releases Patch to Address Bugs and Issues in The Lord of the Rings: Gollum

Daedalic Entertainment Releases Patch to Address Bugs in The Lord of the Rings: Gollum

Daedalic Entertainment, the developer behind The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, has released a new patch aimed at fixing various bugs and issues that have plagued the game since its release. Although this patch does not address the game’s fundamental and systemic problems, it does provide some relief for players experiencing specific bugs within the game.

The patch notes for the update include a range of bug fixes and improvements. Some notable fixes include addressing stuttering and performance issues when using RTX without DLSS by adjusting the DLSS default mode from Off to Auto. Additionally, the patch resolves issues such as missing environments, disappearing quest markers, unresponsive menus, and non-interactive objects.

Several fixes were also made to specific levels and sequences within the game. For example, the patch resolves issues with camera lockup, glitchy interactive objects, and conditional blockers that could cause game progress to be blocked or result in Gollum’s death if certain actions were performed. The patch also improves bird training spy missions and morning visits, as well as adjusts rotating wheels and fixes camera shake in specific areas.

Localization issues, missing or misplaced quest markers, and inconsistencies in VO subtitles were also addressed in this update.

It is important to note that while this patch addresses specific bugs and issues, it does not tackle the more substantial problems that players have reported with The Lord of the Rings: Gollum. These deeper concerns, such as fundamental gameplay mechanics and systemic issues, remain untouched by this update.

Players experiencing bugs and issues in The Lord of the Rings: Gollum are advised to check the patch notes for this update to see if their particular problem has been resolved. Daedalic Entertainment continues to work on further updates and improvements for the game, aiming to provide a more enjoyable and seamless gaming experience for players.

