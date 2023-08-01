Daedalic Entertainment Releases Patch to Address Bugs and Issues in The Lord of the Rings: Gollum

Daedalic Entertainment Releases Patch to Address Bugs in The Lord of the Rings: Gollum

Daedalic Entertainment, the German video game developer, has recently released a new patch for their highly anticipated game, The Lord of the Rings: Gollum. This patch aims to fix numerous bugs and issues that have been reported by players since the game’s release.

While the patch does not address more fundamental and systemic issues with the game, it does provide much-needed bug fixes that can improve the overall gameplay experience. Players who have encountered bugs in their game are encouraged to check out the patch notes to see if the issues they have faced have been resolved.

One of the key fixes in this patch is the adjustment of DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) default mode from off to auto. This change aims to prevent stuttering and performance issues for players using RTX technology without DLSS. Additionally, the patch resolves a low reproducibility bug where some environments in the game might be missing, and fixes an issue where quest markers could disappear after continuing from the main menu.

Other notable bug fixes include addressing interactable objects becoming non-interactive after restarting, improving the title stability and cleaning up annoying game bugs related to the checkpoint system, and fixing birds losing their player-chosen color in breeding quests. The patch also resolves various issues in different levels, such as fixing glitchy interactive objects, adjusting chase radius to prevent save game issues, and addressing camera lockup in specific sequences.

Furthermore, the patch fixes localization issues, improves NPC navigation around Gollum, and adds missing game files for proper localization. It also addresses several issues related to UI and input, such as fixing unresponsive menu options, flickering input prompts, and input being discarded when a controller is disconnected.

Players who have been experiencing softlocks, floating characters, or blocked progress in certain levels can expect these issues to be resolved with the patch. The patch also includes fixes for audio, animations, visual effects, and character behaviors to enhance the overall immersion and gameplay.

Daedalic Entertainment recommends all players to update their game with the latest patch to ensure a smoother and more enjoyable gaming experience. They also express their gratitude to the community for their feedback and patience in identifying and reporting these bugs and issues.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is an upcoming action-adventure game that puts players in the role of Gollum, the iconic character from J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings. The game offers a unique perspective, allowing players to explore the dark and twisted mind of Gollum as they navigate through familiar locations from the epic fantasy series.

With this latest patch, Daedalic Entertainment aims to provide players with a more polished and bug-free experience in The Lord of the Rings: Gollum. Players can expect smoother gameplay, improved visuals, and enhanced stability as they embark on Gollum’s thrilling journey.

