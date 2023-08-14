How to manage the climate at home, paying attention to the environment and bills? Daikin has formulated a series of practical advice for more aware and responsible use of your air conditionerallowing you to maintain comfort without compromising the well-being of the planet.

Daikin’s advice for making the best use of your air conditioner

The latest Istat report on energy consumption in Italy reveals that almost half of Italian families (48.8%) have an air conditioning system. Also, during the summer months, 30% of the population uses it daily, with an average of 6 hours a day. These data draw attention to the importance of a sustainable approach to the use of air conditioners.

It therefore becomes important to adopt advice to optimize the use of an air conditioner, such as those suggested by Daikin.

Daikin’s advice: choose a high-class air conditioner

One of the keys to reducing your environmental impact is choosing a air conditioner with a high energy class. Daikin recommends opting for models belonging to the energy class higher than a. This choice not only helps reduce CO2 emissions into the atmosphere, but also contributes to energy savings. Studies indicate that an average home air conditioner it can consume up to 400 kWh per year (Assoutenti, 2023).

The right power

Another fundamental point is the choice of right power of the air conditioner. Finding a balance between the required cooling capacity and energy efficiency is crucial. An oversized system can lead to wasted energy and excessive airflow, while an undersized one may not guarantee the desired comfort. Therefore, it is recommended calculate the surface area of ​​the room where the air conditioner will be installed and select the most suitable model.

Daikin advice for the air conditioner: keep the temperature constant

Another valuable suggestion is to maintain a constant temperature inside the home. The idea of ​​setting the air conditioner to maximum power to get quick results is widespread, but inefficient. On the other hand, setting a constant temperature, such as 25°C for example, allows the air conditioner to maintain a stable and pleasant climate over the long term, reducing energy consumption and waste.

Close windows and doors

This might sound like obvious advice, but to avoid dispersion of fresh air, it is advisable to carefully close doors and windows when using the air conditioner. Keeping the shutters down, if possible, helps to stabilize the internal temperature and prevent unnecessary waste. Also, you have to close the bathroom door when showering to prevent hot, humid air from entering air-conditioned rooms. And then avoid the use of household appliances that generate heat, such as ovens and dishwashers, during the hottest hours of the day.

Play early

Another useful tactic is anticipate the increase in temperatures by activating the air conditioning before the heat becomes intense during the day. This approach will reduce overall energy consumption over the long term to achieve the desired temperature. A possible alternative is to program a timer for aActivate the air conditioner shortly before returning home, ensuring a cool environment upon arrival.

Daikin’s advice: air conditioning maintenance

Proper maintenance is crucial to keep the efficiency of the air conditioning system at optimum levels. Remember:

Filter cleaning: It is essential to clean and maintain the air conditioner filters at least once a year to ensure efficient and high-performance operation of the unit.

Caring for the outdoor unit: The outdoor unit is the heart of the air conditioning system, therefore it is vital to pay attention to it. Check that the air inlet and outlet are not blocked by debris or leaves and check the unit before the arrival of summer and winter to make sure it is working properly.

By following these Daikin tips, you can use the air conditioner without spending too much and respecting the environment. Find more information on the Daikin website.

