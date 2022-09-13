Jake Sheinman, co-founder of the Snap Web3 team, announced on Twitter in late August: “Due to the company reorganization, we have decided to disband our Web3 team.”

According to data, Snapchat’s Spectacles AR glasses were launched in 2016, and the company launched custom AR filter Lenses three years later. In July this year, the team also launched the NFT filter import project, which supports NFT as an AR filter and applies it to Snapchat.

The main reason for Snapchat disbanding the Web3 team is poor business growth, and it is believed that the current poor market and the lack of short-term prospects for its investment in Web3 are the main reasons for it to cut off the team.

However, in my personal user experience, the products developed by the Snap AR team are actually quite good. Next, I will introduce some of their interesting products.

One of them is SnapCamera, which is basically a treasure trove of screen filters. Here, you can find the filters you want, including toning, face filters, and even 3D filters.

In 2022, when Workfromhome is in power, the usage rate of virtual filters is quite high. And more importantly, we can also make our own favorite filters and even 3D virtual avatars.

A while ago, the blue-chip project CloneX opened up the 3D model of NFT to holders, and encouraged everyone to apply it in other scenarios. And Snapcamera may be one of the important application scenarios. Now as long as you search for CloneX, you have already seen CloneX models made by others. Some of the details are quite good, and even the eyeballs can follow.

In addition to CloneX, BAYC is also a frequent visitor. Now I have meetings with my team, FaceTime with friends, and sometimes use it.

The method to use is also very simple, just turn on Snapcamera, and then turn the camera into “Snapcamera” in the meeting application you are using.

As for the production of 3D avatars, you need to download their production software Lenses. I heard that even the Deep Fake of the face can be done.

Since CloneX has blown the wind of virtual avatars, everyone has begun to apply 3D avatars one after another, and many Vtubers have been born in the market. I once thought that Snap would take the lead in this battle, but unfortunately Snap has now disbanded the team.

Where will the above interesting applications and obligations go? Hope they don’t cut off Snapcamera which is so easy to use.

