Home » Daimler-Truck drives into the electric future on three tracks
Technology

Daimler-Truck drives into the electric future on three tracks

by admin
Daimler-Truck drives into the electric future on three tracks


Smoke signals: The fuel cell generates steam for the photo.
Image: Boris Schmidt

The truck will also be electric. Daimler Truck is working flat out on the transformation. There are two, actually even three tracks, in order to be prepared for all developments.

Dhe electric car is playing an increasingly important role on the new car market, and the electric future is slowly opening up for heavy commercial vehicles. Daimler Truck, which has been separate from the Mercedes-Benz car department since December 2021, has firmly resolved that by 2030 more than half of its new vehicles will be CO2-free, i.e. drive purely electrically with electricity from rechargeable batteries or indirectly electrically with electricity from fuel cells .

Daimler is consciously sticking to a two-pronged strategy and, strictly speaking, is even going three-pronged, because the prototypes of the fuel cell trucks have so far been able to be filled with liquid hydrogen (minus 253 degrees) or with gaseous H2.

See also  The concept of hydrogen energy heats up again, and the fuel cell market has huge space_development_energy_industry chain

You may also like

Remote control via computer: GPIO breakout boards as...

“The Crew 2” Season 8 Chapter 2 “USST...

In the capital of Italian artificial intelligence: “Here...

ING app looks very different: bank customers have...

Apple officially brings Final Cut Pro and Logic...

In the capital of Italian artificial intelligence: “Here...

Rumor: Little Nightmares 3 may already be in...

The great plan to free Rome from traffic

It is earlier than AMD Radeon RX 7600,...

DeepMind co-founder: “Many will lose their jobs because...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy