Home » Dallara creates a park designed and built together with citizens
Technology

Dallara creates a park designed and built together with citizens

by admin
Dallara creates a park designed and built together with citizens

Listen to the audio version of the article

Like many legends, it has a thousand versions: there are those who say that the pomegranate evoked in the toponym “Varano de’ Melegari” arrived in the Parma town via a monk, and then ended up in the garden of a noble family in the area. There are those who instead say that he climbed the Emilian Apennines with Hannibal on his journey to Rome. Whatever its origin, the red fruit is a symbol of fertility and good omen. And it was chosen for a common good, the Pomegranate Park, inaugurated in recent months with a great celebration for the whole town and its 2,500 inhabitants.

«Each of us is like a pomegranate seed, at the same time individual and inseparable from the others» is the declaration of intent of the Dallara Foundation, promoter of the initiative. It might seem like an easy slogan were it not for the fact that this result – an urban park available to the country – is the result of a clear and intentional intent and process: the park was literally designed and built by the citizens. People were guided on a long journey – with the accompaniment of the Milanese KCity – of meetings, workshops, meetings to discuss what was best to do in that area and how.

The functions identified by the local community

An approach inspired by transitory reuse. «The functions were identified by people based on the needs of the local community, they transformed along the way and will change again in the future. It is a construction site open according to the uses of the community, even the unexpected ones” explains Angelica Dallara, vice president of the Dallara Foundation, which was looking for a location for its socially useful activities.

See also  MacBook Air (M1) with 25 GB plan at a top price

Today in the park there are already some infrastructures built by volunteers such as the wooden amphitheater which hosts a cultural event, as well as social gardens also available to schools, a space set up for relaxation and play.

For the future, a multifunctional sports field and obstacle circuits for children are planned, while the building that will be the foundation’s headquarters will also be refurbished. «In fact, the park represents a place of aggregation for the community that was missing in the town and which the community itself takes care of and which lives as a place of sharing and relationships. I think not only of the people born here but also of the many who came to work” explains Dallara.

You may also like

NZXT Expands Product Line with SWITCHMIX Sound Card...

Why conflicts are an (often unwanted) core task...

DuckDuckGo’s Attempt to Replace Google as Apple’s Default...

The end of cash, finally

Choose Your Character Wisely: Maximizing Effectiveness in Fairytale...

Samsung Galaxy Smart Tag 2 with a new...

Transitional reuse, a sustainability model for cities

Audemars Piguet Collaborates with 1017 ALYX 9SM to...

Headphones with noise canceling: The best models

How is the TCL 40 NXTPaper, the smartphone...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy