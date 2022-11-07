The Overwatch League has wrapped up another year, and after a busy and unusual postseason, Saturday morning’s Grand Finals in Europe saw the San Francisco Shock survive the final game of the season, Meet the Dallas Fuel.

The game ended up being an absolute monster, with both teams swapping blows and map wins, seeing it all boil down to the seventh and final map: Pushing the Colosseum. After a grueling display, the Fuel team managed to hold off the shock and claim the title, crowned champion for the first time in franchise history.

To complement this momentous occasion, just before the Finals began, we were informed about the individuals who won the MVP and Dennis Hawelka Awards.

forMVP, Shock’s Dong-hyun “Proper” Kim made history by becoming the first player in OWL history to win both Rookie of the Year and Most Valuable Player awards. Propper is also considered the star of the injury role this season, and with one map shy of being a world champion, this will be a truly remarkable season.

As for the Dennis Hawelka Award, London Spitfire’s Hadi “Hadi” Bleinagel was honored here for being “a beacon of positivity for the Overwatch community in its nascent years.” Hardy was also recognized for his play, hailed as the star of the tank role this season.

As for when the Overwatch League will return in 2023, Blizzard has yet to reveal that information.