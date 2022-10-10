Home Technology Dallas Fuel Receives Top Seed in West Owls Division – Overwatch 2 – Gamereactor
We’re now entering the final week of the Countdown Cup qualifiers, which means we’re wrapping up the 2022 Overwatch League regular season. With the game just around the corner, we’ve confirmed which team has the top seed in the Western Conference, and according to OWL head Sean Miller, that’s the Dallas Fuel.

In response to a question from Avast, Misfits brand manager and Overwatch content creator, Miller said:“Hi Mr. Avast, thank you for connecting with the Overwatch League. Dallas Fuel is locked at the No. 1 seed. The San Francisco Shock can’t see it as % game win is the deciding factor for them to win their next game, Dallas doesn’t matter Anyhow will be higher.

For those confused considering the San Francisco Shock still has games to play later this week, Miller also said“Tournament matches count as”seed.

Either way, there’s a good chance of shock and fuel clashes in the playoffs, as these two teams, along with the Atlanta Reigns, Houston Hooligans, and Los Angeles Gladiators, have all qualified for the playoffs.

