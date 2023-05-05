Damien Chazelle to head the jury at Venice 2023…

A veteran of Venice, the American director Damien Chazelle will be the president of the jury of the competition 80th Venice Film Festival. Chazelle has already presented two films at the festival, both opening: “La La Land” in 2016, which earned him the Academy Award for Best Director, and “First Man” in 2018. Alice Diop and Jonas Carpignano at the head of two other important juries, those for debut films and that of Orizzonti.

Damien Chazelle heads the jury at Venice 2023

The 80th edition of the famous festival dedicated to auteur cinema returns to the Lido from August 30 to September 9 this year. At the moment we don’t know which films we will be able to see in Venice, but we do know who will evaluate the films in competition.

Chazelle expressed his gratitude and enthusiasm for the assignment: “For 10 days a year this city of the arts, of Tintoretto, Titian and Veronese, becomes a city of cinema, and I am honored and delighted to be invited to chair this year’s judging panel. I can’t wait to discover a new crop of great films at the 80th Venice Film Festival”.

First works and Horizons

In addition to Chazelle, the presidents of the other two main juries of the festival were also announced: the French director Alice Diopwinner of the Grand Jury Prize and the Lion of the Future last year with “Saint-Omer“, will preside over the jury of Venice First Work Award “Luigi De Laurentiis”. While the Italian director Jonas Carpignano (A Ciambra, A Chiara) will be the president of the jury of Horizonsthe section dedicated to the most innovative and original works.

Diop comments: “What a great honour, what a great joy, to have been chosen to preside over the Venice Opera Prima ‘Luigi De Laurentiis’ Award, in a festival that welcomed and offered me so much last year. StI’m happy to pass the baton this year and to work to see a new voice emerge in the film scene that the Venice Film Festival has always sought to renew”.

Carpignano instead comments: “Year after year the rich and bold selection of Orizzonti offers us a deep immersion in the world of cinema. I can’t wait to experience the emotions and to experience the different realities that we will get to know in the Lido theaters. Having the opportunity to see some of the best films of the year in one of the most beautiful places in the world is something truly special”.

At the end of the summer, as always, Venice breathes cinema. And these three directors will make sure to award the best ones.