Danya Scelta, VMware Italia, explains how to adopt the smart cloud

Danya ChoiceCorporate Account and Channel Director of VMware Italia, confirms a VMware Explore 2023 the vocation channel-centric of the Palo Alto multinational. From the pavilions of the Gran Fira in Barcelona, ​​where the annual event aimed at EMEA partners and customers was held from 6 to 9 November, the importance of the ecosystem is reiterated, strengthened by further partnerships compared to those already in place and by the strengthening of links with previous ones. A model, that of the channel as the main way of covering the market, which for now not even the next acquisition by Broadcom it should overwhelm. At least judging by what the President and CEO of the semiconductor giant himself, Hock Tanhe argued on the stage of the event.

Invited by Raghu Raghuram, CEO of VMware, Broadcom’s number one addressed a reassuring message to the approximately 9000 participants, stating that his company will not fail to meet its commitments regarding innovation, operations and, indeed, ecosystem. Obviously provided that the 69 billion dollar closing is completed, as expected, by November 2023. Moreover, Danya Scelta is cautious in defining what the model of the future could be and considers it premature to venture any hypothesis. Although you do not rule out possible changes, with or without Broadcom, compared to the consolidated practice which in recent years has led VMware to have a widespread presence driven by distributors and partners.

The smart cloud at the service of hybrid and multi cloud

“All the announcements of these days, from the offers of new services to new partnerships, contribute to defining a direction in which we continue to support our customers – he underlines – so that they achieve what we define cloud smart”. Unlike the concept of “cloud first” which previously emphasized the enabling role of the “cloud” as the only lever for the technological modernization of companies, the smart cloud is based on the ability to exploit thehybrid and the multi cloud. With an adoption capacity that depends on the type of company and its respective level of maturity.

“There are customers who, because they are smaller, are also leaner and faster. Others who, however, due to the infrastructures they have equipped themselves with over time, need more time to reach the smart cloud” says Scelta, adding that in Italy both the private and public sectors are demonstrating a marked dynamism in embracing this paradigm . “Today, then, we cannot help but talk about Artificial Intelligence applied to the trends of technologies offered on the market. Our announcements in this regard aim to give a boost with a view to operating securely and preventing attacks.” The reference in particular is to VMware Private AI with Intel – one of many announcements at the event – ​​which today brings computing power and AI models to where business data is created, processed and consumed: public cloud, enterprise data center or edge.

Not just technology, but also trust and transparency

If by now the importance is clear not so much of the cloud in and of itself, but of come exploit it to distribute workloads in a differentiated manner, then it becomes essential to appropriately target companies. For example, starting with an analysis and monitoring of costs such as to generate prudent choices. “We also help our customers in this with services that give the possibility of analyzing costs to decide in the best way” says Danya Scelta. Without considering that a migration process, once started, is not easily reversible. The so-called repatriation it implies an effort equal if not greater than that spent going to the cloud. At the heart of the smart cloud there must therefore be an elasticity that derives from an adequate underlying infrastructure.

This is why it is essential to have skills that are not always found within companies. A gap on which VMware intervenes by enabling the company to understand the value that can be drawn from the same technologies that are the object of its core business. In a world like the current one where there are various operators selling infrastructure, software and consultancy, it is not always easy for a company to rely. And this is both due to the lack of skills and because the skills must then be constantly updated. We need a combination made of trust and transparency as many cornerstones of the support process that companies like VMware implement thanks to their ecosystem of partners.

From the PA to the private sector, interest in innovation is growing

Examples of this virtuous combination can be found in public administrationwith testimonies including that of INAIL present in Barcelona or of ARIA. The former uses VMware platforms as part of its DevOps practices, while the regional Innovation and Procurement Company received the Customer Experiences Hero award in the EMEA VMware Customer Achievement Awards 2023 for successfully migrating work of over 44 local data centers. In the private sector there is no shortage of similar demonstrations, although spending capacity often dictates the greater or lesser propensity towards innovation.

In any case, all companies need to make a change that can free them from obsolete systems and technologies that hinder their competitiveness. If VMware Explore represents a faithful showcase of this interest, it comes from a mixture of “ferment and curiosity”, to use Danya Scelta’s words. Both palpable among the pavilions of the fair, according to the Corporate Account and Channel Director of VMware Italia, who concludes: “The customers who participated in VMware Explore had the opportunity to collaborate, to discuss, to meet realities similar to theirs. But the many partners who attended also brought numerous ideas and proposals. And the Italian partners, in particular, stood out for their usual creativity.”