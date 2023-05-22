Dare more green tech with heat pumps? Government struggles for heating law

mehr Greentech und Green Buidling

Despite the fierce coalition dispute, Chancellor Olaf Scholz does not expect any fundamental changes to the plans to replace old oil and gas heating systems. The Bundestag is now looking at whether the law can be specified in one place or another, said the SPD politician in an interview with ntv and RTL published on Sunday. “However, I assume that it will not be changed in its basic structure.”

On the other hand, the FDP in particular demanded that the draft be reconsidered at the weekend. The energy policy spokesman for the parliamentary group, Michael Kruse, told the “Rheinische Post”: “In view of the restructuring in the ministry’s top management, Minister Habeck should propose a new, realistic timetable for the heating law and use the time until then to fundamentally revise it. “

The climate researcher Ottmar Edenhofer advocates abandoning the controversial law altogether. “The traffic light got tangled up in climate protection,” said the director of the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research (PIK) of the “Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung”. “My recommendation would be to take a deep breath, take a step back and start the heating transition again.”

Climate researchers rely on a price signal instead of a ban

Edenhofer spoke out in favor of controlling the price for the emission of climate-damaging carbon dioxide (CO2). “Letting national emissions trading with emission caps work immediately is smarter than the prohibition and bid policy,” he said. For example, heating with gas could gradually but significantly become more expensive. Then people would switch to lower-CO2 heating systems of their own accord. Clear government communication is then also needed as to who will be protected from price increases with which refunds.

What is actually planned so far

According to the draft law already passed by the Federal Cabinet, from 2024 every newly installed heating system should be operated with 65 percent green energy. This should apply to all owners up to the age of 80. Existing oil and gas heating systems can continue to be operated, and broken ones can be repaired. According to the Ministry of Economic Affairs, the changeover should be cushioned socially by funding – but the details of this are controversial.

FDP sees a personnel problem

The Greens want to pass the law in the Bundestag as quickly as possible. However, the FDP is putting the brakes on – and since the resignation of State Secretary for Energy Patrick Graichen has been citing a new argument. Graichen was largely responsible for the law. Now the parliament lacks the contact person in the Ministry of Economics, so the consultations cannot be continued.

SPD wants to press the tube – but with changes

The SPD parliamentary group wants to start deliberating the heating law in the Bundestag in the next few days. “And we should do everything we can to be able to conclude by the summer,” said parliamentary group manager Katja Mast of the editorial network Germany. There are still three weeks of sessions before the summer break of the Bundestag on July 7th.

However, the Social Democrats themselves are calling for changes to the draft. “It must be the case that nobody is overwhelmed economically and socially,” emphasized Scholz. Various precautions have already been taken for this. “And now you have to look, is there anything else you can do to make sure that it’s really right in every respect.”

Details of the funding program disputed

It is controversial, for example, how income is taken into account when determining the amount of the subsidy. In addition to the SPD, the Green Bundestag Vice President Katrin Göring-Eckardt also advocated this. “There shouldn’t be any major burdens for tenants either,” she told the Funke media group. That is why her party wants to support the new heating system by up to 80 percent – ​​and not with a maximum of 50 as planned in the draft.

The age limit of 80 years could also be lowered. The northern German federal states are calling for an orientation towards retirement.

FDP parliamentary group Vice Lukas Köhler demanded later exchange obligations. He is also pushing for a different funding system. “For example, the subsidy system for buildings must be based on CO2 efficiency, and the concrete renovation schedule must be left to the owners,” he told the “Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung”.

Scholz described the dispute as a “completely normal parliamentary procedure”. No law leaves the Bundestag the way it came in. “And that’s how it should be in a democracy.”