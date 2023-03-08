Dark and Darker is an upcoming PvPvE dungeon crawler that many gamers are paying attention to. The game’s recent playtest has proven to be very popular, and with another one coming next month, Ironmace, developer of Dark and Darker, has given us a little more information about the game to get us through before then. difficulties.

In a recent Discord Q&A, a key question that came up was about monetization, and while Ironmace didn’t make the topic public, the team did commit to a“A monetization model that players can understand”.

There won’t be any pay-to-win mechanics in Dark and Darker, but the team has yet to decide whether to go with the battle pass model or just go to the in-game store for cosmetics.

Considering we still have a long way to go before Dark and Darker is officially released, Ironmace has plenty of time to strategize how to monetize the game. Players don’t seem to be too hard on Dark and Darker as long as there’s no obvious pay-to-win option.

