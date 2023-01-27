Home Technology Dark fantasy world parry high-speed combat gameplay “Strayed Lights” is scheduled to debut on multiple platforms in spring-Hong Kong Mobile Game Network GameApps.hk
Dark fantasy world parry high-speed combat gameplay "Strayed Lights" is scheduled to debut on multiple platforms in spring

Dark fantasy world parry high-speed combat gameplay "Strayed Lights" is scheduled to debut on multiple platforms in spring

Strayed Lights is an action-adventure game with smooth combat, set in an intricate world full of mystery. Explore a dark and fantastical world of rampant nature and corrupt cities. You are a tiny growing light on the way to awakening. Fight your inner demons and restore balance to the world.

The game adopts fast-paced combat gameplay, absorbs the energy of demons with a smooth combination of parry and dodge, switches the light on your body from blue to orange and synchronizes with the enemy, and uses finishing moves to reflect energy to them.

Unlock new abilities for your character during the journey, grow from a small lamp to a powerful being full of vivid power, enjoy evocative boss battles, and have rhythmic and refreshing duels with various weird creatures, while exploring this beautiful and dreamy world. world.

Steam：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2162020/Strayed_Lights/

