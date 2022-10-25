It appears that the issue of hacking computers through online mode violations in the Dark Souls franchise has taken victims out of video games. We’re talking about Dark Souls: Prepare to Die Edition, the original version of the game (at least, it had the necessary improvements to make it work properly and was released in 2012).

As FromSoftware learned from the game’s official account, the studio has decidedStop providing online support for this version, and apologize to those who continue to use it even today, 10 years after its release. However, the more modern version, Dark Souls Remastered, is still live, and the studio remains committed to restoring service as soon as possible.

But it’s not all bad news as they also report that as of todaythe online feature of Dark Souls II: The Scholar of the First Sin, like the rest of the series, has been restored.

Dark Souls 3 AugustOnline service resumedbut there is still a long way to go to solve this thorny problem.