Tencent Games announced today (10th) that the new smartphone FPS game “Arena Breakout” (iOS / Android) will open the closed beta test (CBT) of the Android version in Japan, Brazil and Indonesia. The global closed beta will be held in Australia, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, the UK and the US on 17th. In addition, the LITE version is also available on the official website. The iOS version of CBT is expected to start on March 13, and the number of recruits is 5,000.

“Dark Zone Breakout” is a strategy FPS with realistic graphics and unique hardcore style strategy gameplay. In the game, players will become spies who collect loot and enter the dark area to fight in search of loot such as weapons and equipment. The ultimate goal of the player is to grab as much loot as possible and successfully escape from the dark zone. If you are knocked down by the enemy in the dark zone, you will lose all the weapons, equipment and supplies brought into the battlefield.

This CBT will take the “Armory” map as the stage, allowing players to experience intense gun battles and bosses. In addition, various events will be held during the CBT period, giving players the opportunity to obtain rewards such as “Safety Box (Safety コンテナ)”, allowing players to keep weapons, equipment and other belongings even if they are defeated in battle.

