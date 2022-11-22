Home Technology Dashen Mokai Win11: God restored the classic XP system 21 years ago | XFastest News
Technology

by admin
From the statistical data, there are only a few million users of Windows XP, which is significantly different from the 1.4 billion users of Win10/11.

However, even if it has been upgraded to Windows 11, quite a few users are not used to it, and even miss the visual UI of XP.

A few days ago, the ID named BowzasaurusRex shared his achievements, which transformed Windows 11 22H2 (Build 22621) into the appearance of XP that year.

It can be seen that whether it is the start menu, task bar, window elements, drawing, computer or even “My Computer”, they are almost restored to the XP style.

Even the classic game 3D Pinball on XP has been reinstalled.

According to the author, he used WindowBlinds, Open-Shell and RetroBar to achieve the above effects, and recalled the feeling when he first used XP 21 years ago.

