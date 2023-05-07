Data center for supercomputing, Panduit for ECMWF

The fiber optic and copper infrastructure of He spread enables the “future-proof” connection of supercomputing machines in the new data center of ECMWF.

The company has updated the equipment and wiring of theEuropean Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasting (ECMWF)an independent intergovernmental organization active in research since 1975. The institute produces and disseminates numerical meteorological forecasts to the member states, which can use the data from the advanced national services.

The Center also offers a catalog of data forecasts that can be purchased by companies around the world. ECMWF’s supercomputing facility (and its data repository) is one of the largest of its kind in Europe and in Member States using 25% of its capacity for their own purposes.

Growth and performance goals

To address the growing need for data processing, the ECMWF decided in 2016 to open an international competition (with bids from ECMWF member states) to host a new data centre. The objective was to provide the new data center with a high-performance network infrastructure to enable the supercomputers used by ECMWF, which, due to the nature of their business, had to provide data at a European level, thus using high-need servers that they require a large space.

The Italian bid, which won the competition, was presented by the Emilia-Romagna Region and the site chosen for the new ECMWF data center was the new Bologna Technopole, a 13-hectare space intended for public and private research structures, built on redeveloped unused buildings and on the land of a former tobacco factory.

Designing an entirely new data center was a huge task and it was clear from the outset that the design concept of the project would be important in showcasing all of its benefits.

Michele Toni, Senior Site Engineer of ECMWF

We started with a blank sheet of paper. The first difficulty we encountered was to design a complex infrastructure even before the buildings were built: the distances we would have had to consider within the site were not precisely known, we only had the drawings, therefore, we opted for a solution with trunk cables and pre-terminated cables. … We chose Panduit because we consider it one of the best suppliers of passive infrastructure technologies, in terms of both the specification and performance of the fibers, the quality of the components and the technical solutions offered. Having a supplier like Panduit by our side, who followed us in the design phase and was able to suggest improvements, was an important added value for us. Panduit technical support also moved quickly to offer us fast and timely interventions.

Innovative solutions

The Panduit connectivity solutions proposed met all the technical and application requirements and the supercomputing needs adopted by ECMWF: in particular, the architecture was supplied in optical fiber OS2 singlemode and OM4multimodewith technology PanMPO.

The Panduit PanMPO connector allows you to migrate from 10 to 40, up to 100G Ethernet, while maintaining an industry-standard installation with easy male-to-female gender conversion and fast key-up/key-down polarity switching.

Panduit’s fiber optic and copper infrastructure connected all of the supercomputing machines in ECMWF’s new data center and was configured for current and future needs.

In addition, the ECMWF data center has a very large surface area and is divided into several zones: Panduit therefore created a backbone architecture and horizontal links, in addition to the main distribution area.

As far as fiber is concerned, the modularity of Panduit’s offer, which includes connections PanMPO e LC in the optical cassette itself, it was a winner. For some 1G links, category 6A copper connectivity components have been chosen, including wire gauges to enable better and optimized network management.

Michael Tony

For the backbone cabling infrastructure we opted for single-mode fiber, while for horizontal distribution we chose multi-mode fiber.

Copper was used for the rack and wiring portion. One of the most notable features was that a single Panduit optical package allowed us to handle all the types of connectivity we needed, while saving half the space.

The operational phase started in September 2020 and the first supercomputer was connected in early June 2021. It was one of the few construction sites open in Italy at the height of the pandemic.

If it is true that all data centers are critical infrastructures, the one in Bologna represents a supranational entity, the expression of 34 different countries, which provides numerical weather forecasts to all its member states, which in turn use this global data to produce their national weather forecasts.

The data is also used worldwide for research and commercial purposes. Despite ongoing material procurement difficulties, the site remained operational and deliveries were met.