Data coding using artificial intelligence

The use of artificial intelligence techniques touches every field. Based on the use of data, their coding takes on particular importance. Leonardo Chiariglione, scientist and “father” of the MP3, explains what this is

In the endless field of AI, the data encoding it is an element of considerable value. There is no sector that is not touched or permeated by the use of techniques relating to artificial intelligence. The basic element of AI is data: enormous quantities are generated every year, but not all of it is actually necessary. It is therefore necessary to codify and understand them in order to make their use profitable. From here, MPAI (Moving Picture, Audio and Data Coding by Artificial Intelligence) developed, an international non-profit organization with the mission of promoting the efficient use of data.

Founder and president is Leonardo Chiariglione, engineer, scientist and universally known as the “father” of MP3, an audio compression algorithm developed by the MPEG group which the same Piedmontese engineer founded and then directed for more than thirty years. Chiariglione himself writes about MPEG that it:

“is the group that has developed an impressive portfolio of standards and technologies that have created an industry worth several hundred billion dollars.”

In 2018 the annual value globally products and services based on MPEG standards was esteemed by himself in 1500 billion dollarsequivalent to 2% of global GDP.

From the MPEG standards, whose heart was data compression, we moved three years ago to MPAI, which is based on data understanding.

As specified by the organization itself, MPAI’s mission is to develop standards for encoding data. The data must have a digital representation that allows it to be used easily to obtain the necessary information. In the era of big data, today it is a question of extracting perhaps just 50 actually useful bytes from several terabytes.

MPAI has activated 16 projects: standards have already been developed for nine of them and dedicated work is underway in the others. One of the nine projects is AI for Health.

Leonardo Chiariglione – Founder and president of MPAI

AI for Health (MPAI-AIH) involves a system in which devices (clients) acquire and process individuals’ health data using shared artificial intelligence models and upload the data to the backend with attached licenses expressed by smart contracts. Third parties may process health data on the basis of their license. Occasionally the backend uses federated learning to collect and use AI models to retrain common models. These are redistributed to all clients. Chiariglione explains:

«This is a system in which people and potentially patients are represented by their smartphones on which the MPAI-AIH platform is active for data processing with artificial intelligence techniques. This processing is divided into modules with established interfaces: they interconnect and are executed as workflows in an environment called AI framework. In practice, the person acquires personal data (health data) which are processed: some are stored, while others are passed to the back-end which collects the data, however granted through a license expressed by smart contracts, to guarantee privacy”.

Each registered person gets models for their smartphone, which are neural networks capable of self-learning. The user, carrying out his own activities, trains the model which is then redistributed to the back-end, without affecting sensitive data and fully protecting each user’s privacy.

«The benefits are different: everything that the community has done to train their networks on the basis of their own data is shared when the new model is distributed. The user obtains detailed information, the community can count on shared data of common use. Furthermore, through federated learning, the model that is redistributed contains the additional collective knowledge. So the system self-learns and evolves with use, and will continue to learn and improve.”

The usefulness for the end user is to count on increasingly optimized information and services, for a hospital that uses the system it is to have data processed to obtain valuable information to develop, for example, a clinical trial, but there are also advantages for third parties parties in terms of use of data and shared knowledge.

Engineer Chiariglione, you founded MPAI as an evolution of MPEG, or rather, as a new generation of standards for data coding using artificial intelligence. Where did this idea of ​​looking towards AI come from?

I founded MPEG in 1988 and led it for 32 years. Unfortunately, in recent years MPEG had been reduced to a club in which standards were developed only for royalties on patents: I had created MPEG so that inventors could earn from their patents, on the condition that everyone could use them in a certain way. The founding of MPAI was the natural evolution of the original vision of MPEG, creating the conditions where it is possible to standardize and rely on intellectual property, but when the standard is finished people can use it. Our goal is to create standards that are actually usable, under reasonable conditions.

Speaking of data encoding based on artificial intelligencewhat potential does AI open up for the application fields in which it is operating?

It is good to specify that we do not have a particular field. Instead, we have a technology (or, rather, a set of technologies) that we apply in various ways to different application fields, be it the metaverse, connected autonomous vehicles, portable avatars and many others.

Regarding the metaverse, what are the activities you have focused your attention on?

The standard published in October allows the creation of metaverses whose interoperability is defined. Within a metaverse there are multiple processes for which the standard provides functional specifications. So for each process we establish that it must do certain things by generating certain data, without specifying their format because today it is impossible as the technology of the metaverse is immature. We enable the production of data with certain characteristics that make it possible to generate a specific environment, but in such a way that if another creates a further metaverse by generating data with the same functional characteristics – not necessarily with the same technologies – then it is possible to interoperate using a data conversion service. So what we enable is functional interoperability between metaverses.

Technically speaking, specific architecture: terms and definitions; operative model; functional requirements of processes, actions, elements (items) and data types; functional profiles that enable the interoperability of two or more instances of the metaverse.

Regarding the connected autonomous vehicle, what aspects have you worked on?

The standard we created specifies the architecture of a connected and autonomous vehicle. It is the first in the planned series of standards. The goal of the MPAI-CAV (Connected Autonomous Vehicle) – Architecture standard is to specify subsystems and components of this type of vehicle that allow the industry to accelerate the development of components whose operation can be explained.

The standard specifies four subsystems, one in which the passenger “talks” to the car and another in which the vehicle creates its own representation of its environment. This representation has all the characteristics of a metaverse of which the vehicle can allow access to other vehicles so that everyone can improve their understanding of the environment. The last subsystem is finally the one that executes the instructions sent by the third subsystem – the real brain of the vehicle.

The automotive world today should be considered as an industry that works on components. Vehicle manufacturers are largely component integrators. The purpose of the standard is to define the interfaces of basic components that individual developers can optimize and manufacturers integrate.

In a nutshell, we “took the car to pieces” and defined the functional specifications of the parts designed for a complete system, creating the conditions for integration.

Speaking of AI-based data encoding, another standard you have developed has to do with neural network watermarking. What is it about?

Neural network watermarking is a technology that allows you to modify a neural network: for example, to check if a given network has been copied. According to recent estimates, the development of a custom AI solution ranges from 6 thousand to 300 thousand dollars. Consequently, it becomes important for the owner to ensure the user traceability and integrity of the neural networks.

Being able to place an invisible “watermark” that has no impact on the quality of the network is a sensitive request. Furthermore, there is another aspect of interest about watermarking: when information passes through a neural network, it can put a mark on what it has produced. Take, for example, ChatGPT: on even a half-page text, it will be possible to establish that it was created by this particular Large Language Model or by another LLM. The MPAI Neural Network Watermarking standard allows you to measure, for a given watermarking payload size: the impact on neural network performance; resistance to changes; the processing cost of watermark injection.

In a previous interview he mentioned the enormous value of services based on MPEG standards. What value can products based on MPAI standards generate?

Today it is premature to talk about it. Let’s not forget that we were born three years ago, while the calculation made on the MPEG standards was based on thirty years of work. What I can say today is that MPEG essentially “only” dealt with a certain sector: the media. Today, however, we deal with almost all sectors, thanks to the ubiquitous possibilities of artificial intelligence techniques.

If once the economy was based on certain activities, today everything happens on the basis of exchanged data and on the importance of giving meaning and shape to them: to do this we need machines capable of interpreting the data and it is here that AI comes into play.

You are universally known as the “daddy” of MP3, dating back about 30 years. Today he is involved in the standardization of data coding based on artificial intelligence. How do you imagine the near future?

It’s hard to say. Let’s just think about what has happened in just the last couple of years with the advent of Large Language Models. We are talking about authentic discoveries born in an unpredictable way. This is why it is complex to hypothesize what will happen from the interaction between human intelligence and data in the long term.

How do you imagine the value of standardizing data coding based on artificial intelligence will evolve?

The value of the standard in the field of artificial intelligence is different from what it had in the past. It’s all a lot more complicated than with MPEG. Most of the work done in MPAI is to define the interfaces of components in such a way that it is possible to integrate them into other more complex systems and create increasingly intelligent machines.

We can say, therefore, that the AI-based standard is preparing for the… fourth dimension?

I really believe so: in the case of artificial intelligence we move in a wider space that we can call the fourth dimension.

