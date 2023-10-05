data from the Cisco study

In an age where cybersecurity is at the center of corporate concerns and IT talent is an increasingly scarce commodity, i IT channel partners dedicated to managed services are about to experience an explosion of growth in 2023, according to a global study commissioned by Cisco and hosted by Canalys.

Despite the economic uncertainties that permeate the world, the forecasts for managed services are attractive, with an estimated growth of 12.7% globally, for a total of 472 billion dollars, which will surpass that for overall IT spending which instead is around 3.5%.

Managed Services are gaining ground in the IT world

The reason behind this wave of success is clear: businesses are increasingly aware of cyber risks evolving at astonishing speed and often unprepared to address an increasingly sophisticated threat landscape.

Added to this is the lack of cybersecurity and IT experts on a global scale that drives companies to seek partners who can offer managed services, specialized skills and technological support.

Fifty-six percent of channel partners expect a significant increase in managed services revenues involving cybersecurity this year, underscoring the urgency of the challenges in this sector, according to the study.

But according to the analysis, revenue growth for partners providing managed services will spread between 2023 and 2025with a double-digit CAGR rate in all regions. In Asia-Pacific, the sector is expected to grow 14% to $95 billion. In Europe, the Middle East and Africa, where managed services revenue currently stands at $122 billion, growth of 12% is expected. Latin America is expected to grow 11-12% to $11.5 billion, while North America will see growth of 10-12% to $190.6 billion.

The future of managed services

Alexandra Zagury, Vice President of Partner Managed Services and as-a-Service Sales at Cisco, is keen to point out that customers today demand IT partners agility, value and flexibility in consumption models to manage their growing technological needs.

The ecosystem of IT partners selling managed services is evolving and adapting to meet customer needs and challenges, finding ways to standardize and package customized solutions.

“We expect a greater one innovation and specialization by channel partners through managed services that deliver exceptional business results and experiences” comments Alexandra Zagury.

Channel partner awareness grows

Supported by global growth, awareness of channel partners offering managed services has increased significantly. The study reveals that as of June 2023, 35% of partners said they expect growth of at least 20% in their managed services businesses this year – a significant increase from 27% in 2022. There is also a rapid upgrade of managed services by organizations of all sizes.

“Managed services are the force driving the adaptability and growth of the global IT industry. Our research highlights the significant potential of companies selling these types of services, opening up several avenues for them to thrive in a post-pandemic era,” said Robin Ody, Senior Analyst at Canalys.

Cloud, AI and sustainability drive growth in managed services

Another significant growth opportunity identified by the study comes in the management of cloud infrastructure. As companies digitize operations and move to the cloud, they face a variety of obstacles with complex infrastructures spanning private and public clouds, along with distributed applications and services. For this reason, 55% of channel partners said they expect revenue growth in this segment this year.

Revenue growth for managed service providers is also set to accelerate thanks to emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence and the growing emphasis on sustainability measures driven by IT investments. According to the study, nearly 6 in 10 partners (59%) believe AI represents a business opportunity, with 39% saying it will be “significant” or “huge.” On the other hand, 57% believe that customers would be willing to pay more for sustainability products and solutions.

The key to successful digital transformation

Managed service providers are uniquely positioned to help businesses navigate emerging technologies and optimize IT investments with agile, customizable solutions that address business needs and challenges.

“Managed services are about helping businesses get the most out of their technology investments, and as new technologies emerge, managed services are fundamental to the digital business strategy of an organization – Ody intervenes – By specializing in vertical markets, technologies or even specific geographical areas, partners offering managed services help customers solve their IT challenges, eliminate complexity and achieve results that grow the company” .

