Data management is strategic for Lenovo

Marco Pozzoni, Director EMEA Storage Sales at Lenovoexplains how effective data management can help business growth.

Data is a unique resource: the more we have, the more value we can derive from it. For this reason, data management is essential for companies, especially today, in a historical moment in which this precious resource can reside anywhere, from a car to a sensor to a point of sale. Data management is the element that brings data together in the cloud, on-premises devices and in theedge and that allows business leaders to exploit data very quickly.

Think of a video camera monitoring traffic or customers in a store. A few years ago, this information would have been transferred to a data center and then become accessible when needed. Today the data can be immediately available. L’artificial intelligence it is applied in the camera itself and the processing at the edge allows decisions to be made instantly. Information is still moved to the data center, but in a smarter way.

Data management is not limited only to hardware or software, but represents a real ecosystem. Regardless of their location, you need to be able to ensure that data is available to users and applications across the enterprise. Data management ensures that it is absorbed, stored and used effectively, enabling companies to take advantage of it. This feeds business applications, operational decision-making, and strategic planning.

The importance of data management

Data management is destined to assume increasing importance for any company in the coming years. The demand for data by organizations and businesses is not destined to decrease, quite the opposite. Businesses generate more and more data, as do applications, and an increasing amount of data comes from external organizations. Legacy data management systems built for closed data centers lack the ability to keep up with these growing demands. As a result, according to Lenovo’s “Data for Humanity” report, only 23% of companies feel ready to handle the massive amounts of data generated by connected devices.

An effective data management process enables business leaders to cope with ever-increasing volumes of data, rapidly deploy new services and scale faster. It can provide insights that lead to new business opportunities or even redefine the entire enterprise.

Data management can take many forms and extends from hardware to software. Solutions in this space include unified storage, which allows businesses to run and manage files and applications from a single device, and storage area networks (SANs), which provide network access to storage devices. Hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI), which virtualizes all elements of conventional hardware systems, also helps deliver unified management of virtual resources across compute, storage, and networking. This helps streamline innovation, reduce costs, increase flexibility, and accelerate results when it comes to managing data.

Create an effective data strategy

For managers looking to develop a data management strategy, an open cultural approach is essential. Beyond the infrastructural level, it is important to think carefully about the solutions to be adopted to identify the most suitable strategy for specific business needs, as there is no single solution for all organizations.

Scalability offers clear advantages, with pay-as-you-go models giving you the flexibility to buy the power you need, when you need it. Whether it’s a data lake or small data silos talking to each other, a holistic approach is key. Business leaders should ask themselves what is the goal they want to achieve and where they want to be in five years.

In companies that have acquired a complete mastery of data management, i team IT they work closely with other departments, ensuring that data is readily available, delivered effectively, and that users are able to leverage the insights they need.

The data platform

According to a survey conducted by Lenovo, only 52% of companies are satisfied with their data platform. The study identified a small number of companies (15%) classified as “Data Leaders” who use data effectively and reveals that 40% of companies belonging to this elite group report that the IT team and other business functions work in synergy to develop data-oriented initiatives, compared to just 24% of those defined as “Data Followers”.

Similarly, only 13% of Data Leaders feel a communication gap between data technology purchasing managers and the rest of the business, rising to 39% among Data Followers.

Among Data Leaders, data tends to be used collaboratively across different business functions, such as sales or marketing teams, rather than being predominantly owned and accessed by a single department. The executives at the helm of these companies claim to have achieved undoubted benefits: 78% have recorded an increase in revenues and 70% greater customer satisfaction. No matter how you look at it, effective data management produces clear and measurable results.

Focus su data analytics e data security

In addition to data management, Data Leaders excel in two other key areas: data analytics and data security. These three elements are interdependent. Data management naturally goes hand-in-hand with analytics, and security is increasingly important as businesses aim to share data with partners in the most secure way possible. It is impossible to achieve significant results through data management without paying attention to security, or adopting analysis tools without mastering data management. Today the company management has the opportunity to create these synergies.

Increasing automation in data management is seen as central to helping companies leverage their data in the coming years, according to 89% of companies involved in the report Data for Humanity. However, many still do not have an automated data management solution, with the risk of data being underutilized or siled across the organization.

Data security is a non-secondary topic. With ever-evolving threats and an increasingly complex landscape, security features must grow together. Choosing solutions of data management with built-in end-to-end security, from edge to cloud, businesses can have their data protected anytime, anywhere.

The fourth element at play is data culture

Improving this aspect within an organization can help stimulate collaboration between data teams and other business units. Tools to achieve this include updating data skills employeesor the presence of a Chief Data Officer to oversee the use of data within the company, ensuring that it is stored, shared and used effectively.

The impact of data management on the entire company organization

Data management is critical to ensuring that business management has full control over and values ​​it, whether it resides in the cloud, on-premise or at the edge. To manage data effectively, the executive they need to think carefully about their strategies and make sure they have the right technology in place to use data where it can make a difference. Only by adopting a holistic view of its data management ecosystem, using tools for data analysis and security in the most effective way and acquiring a real data culture, companies can obtain competitive advantages.

Today, data is the most precious resource in the possession of companies and knowing how to manage it is essential to extract value from it and continue on the growth path.