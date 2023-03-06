Home Technology Data octopus SBB? – More courage for digital solutions
Technology

Data octopus SBB? – More courage for digital solutions

by admin
Data octopus SBB? – More courage for digital solutions

When a company like SBB wants to break new ground with new technologies, it obviously has to take a very close look. Unfortunately, digitization efforts are too often overshadowed by data paranoia.

Surveillance cameras at Bern train station. The SBB want to collect passenger data across the board.

Anthony Anex / Keystone

The Confederation has a new data octopus: the SBB. A week ago, the consumer magazine “K-Tipp” published an internal procurement plan for the Swiss Federal Railways. It said that the state-owned company wanted to use facial recognition cameras at 57 train stations.

See also  Risk of hacker attacks from Russia on Italian institutional sites. The alarm of the cyber agency

You may also like

“Stranger Things” season 5 will start shooting this...

New air coolers from Alpenföhn are here

VX4000 from voxeljet prints 3D cast cores for...

Uniqlo × MoMA nostalgic Game Tee upper body

Two hundred start-ups to be accelerated per year...

Energy and greentech agency to drastically reduce CO2...

2D open world action RPG “Crystal Sky Island”...

Cities: Skylines is getting a sequel this year...

Set up Fritz Repeater – it’s that easy

piqd | Deepfake-Propaganda aus China

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy