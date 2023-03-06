14
When a company like SBB wants to break new ground with new technologies, it obviously has to take a very close look. Unfortunately, digitization efforts are too often overshadowed by data paranoia.
The Confederation has a new data octopus: the SBB. A week ago, the consumer magazine “K-Tipp” published an internal procurement plan for the Swiss Federal Railways. It said that the state-owned company wanted to use facial recognition cameras at 57 train stations.
See also Risk of hacker attacks from Russia on Italian institutional sites. The alarm of the cyber agency